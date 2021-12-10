The man shot and killed on Wednesday in Iowa Falls has been identified by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to the release, 35-year-old Jared Risius of Eldora was shot by law enforcement and died of his wounds.
An earlier release from the Iowa DCI stated that Risius was stalking a woman in her vehicle while he was in his in the Siloam Avenue and River Street area in Iowa Falls on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. when police were notified. After they arrived on the scene, Risius allegedly crashed his car into the woman's vehicle. When police ordered him to exit the vehicle he refused and displayed a shotgun.
After a standoff that lasted at least 90 minutes he then attempted to flee the scene and was shot and killed. It is unclear if he attempted to flee on foot or in his vehicle. The woman was safely evacuated from the area.
An email and social media posts went out to Iowa Falls School District families at around 7:30 Wednesday morning informing them that all the Iowa Falls schools would be closed for the day due to the location of the incident. Ellsworth Community College also suspended classes until 11 a.m.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case. The name of the officer who shot Risius has not been released. The Times Citizen has reached out to the Iowa DCI for more information, but has not heard back as of Friday morning.
