Voters in the Iowa Falls School District will go to the polls next week to determine whether the school can continue to use state sales tax money as it has in recent years.
The special election will seek approval of a revenue purpose statement that lays out how the district can spend its sales tax revenue (referred to formally as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE). The state collects the sales tax and distributes it to school districts throughout Iowa with the stipulation that it must be spent on school infrastructure needs or school district property tax relief.
The measure – which requires at least 50 percent approval to pass – would not increase property, sales or income taxes.
Superintendent Tony Neumann said the district’s current SAVE revenue purpose statement is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2031. If voters renew it next week, it will continue until the Iowa Legislature allows it to expire, a date that's currently set for 2050.
The special election is planned for this year because the board may choose to borrow against future SAVE revenue to pay for part of a new school building if the district decides to move forward with the proposed project. As it stands now, with just nine years left on Iowa Falls’ SAVE revenue purpose statement, that reduces the amount the district can borrow. By extending the revenue purpose statement to coincide with the state’s expiration date, the district would have more future earnings to borrow against.
“If we wanted to borrow against SAVE we could do it to 2031 and get about $8 million,” Neumann said. “If you vote to extend it, you could go up to $12 million. Extending it right now gives us some capacity to do a larger project if the board wants to.”
The Iowa Falls School District includes property in Hardin and Franklin counties. Each county will have one polling location for voting on Tuesday, March 1. Hardin County’s location will be at the Ellsworth Ag Center on the college’s Hamilton Campus along Hwy. 65 on the south side of Iowa Falls (709 Ellsworth Ave.). Franklin County’s polling location will be at the Bradford Community Center at 302 Main St. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.