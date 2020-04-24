McFarland Clinics in Iowa Falls and Eldora are now using telemedicine conferences with patients to limit their possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Abigail Hemken said the system has been particularly helpful when it comes to seeing patients for ongoing treatment of ailments not related to COVID-19.
“One of the things that’s important is to stay up on your chronic care," Hemken said. "For chronic issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, weight. If those conditions become uncontrolled then the long-term risks of that could become detrimental.”
Hemken said the conferences can be set up by calling the Iowa Falls or Eldora offices, or by going online to McFarland's MyChart communication system. Appointments can also be set up for anxiety or other mental health issues.
Hemken didn't have many details, but she said to her knowledge the insurance companies are on board with telemedicine visits.
"Actually, I think the insurance providers have been great about realizing this is an option, so they’re paying for it a lot better than they were before," she said. "I don’t know all the details on that. I wasn’t using it at all prior to COVID-19.”
For patients who do need to see their health care provider in person, the McFarland Clinics are taking precautions similar to those at Hansen Family Hospital. Every staff member and patient is stopped at the patient screening entrance. Their temperature is taken and face masks are required before anyone is let inside. Hemken said all staff and patients are required to wear the masks throughout the entire day. All doors other than the front door are also locked, allowing no one in if they don't come through the patient screening entrance.
Hemken said she and Dr. Aaron Heiar considered closing the Eldora Clinic during the COVID-19 outbreak, but reconsidered and are now open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Iowa Falls office operates during the same hours and is open Monday through Friday.
