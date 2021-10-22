Voters will head to the polls to vote for city and school board candidates on November 2, and a four-person contest has developed for two seats on the Alden School Board.
Incumbents Abbey Barrick and Greg Lascheid will be seeking new four-year terms on the board, and they will be challenged by Cassandra Jass and Brock Puffett. The latter ran for a board seat during the previous election, while Jass is also seeking her first term as a board member.
Unless a write-in candidate emerges, the Alden City Council will not likely change, as incumbents Janaan Harding and Bob Hoversten are running unopposed for the two open seats.
ALDEN CITY COUNCIL
Janaan Harding
Age: 66
Occupation: Office Manager for Martin Marietta
Previous Elected Experience: "I have been on the Alden City Council since 2008. I also serve as the secretary for the Alden Horizons Group and the secretary for the Alden American Legion Auxiliary. I have also served on the church board of the Alden UCC Church."
Why did you decide to run for re-election?
"I am running for re-election to the Alden City Council because I care a lot about the town of Alden. It has been my home for nearly all my life and I am always looking for ways to improve Alden. I am proud of the many projects I have been able to help with and look forward to the new projects we have in the works, such as replacing the bridge coming into Alden. This is a huge project that I want to see come to fruition – and make sure we don’t lose our $1 million grant for this new bridge. Our downtown looks amazing and I hope we can keep making improvements. Alden is a great town with a lot of great people and I look forward to serving the people of Alden for the next four years on the city council if I am re-elected."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?
"During my time on the city council I have written and received many grants. As with many small towns, funding is always an issue when you want to complete a new project. These grants have made them possible."
What could your constituents expect from you if you are re-elected?
"They can expect that I will always listen to their concerns and do what I can to help them. They can also expect that I will do my best to keep Alden 'The Best Town by a Dam Site'."
Bob Hoversten
Age: 50
Occupation: Business Owner
Previous Elected Experience: "I've been on the Alden City Council for the past 12 years."
Why did you decide to run for re-election?
"We just have things that still need to be done in town. I think me being downtown as a business owner, I have my finger on the pulse of those issues."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?
"Twelve years. The city council at our level is only responsible for the money, so you have to run it like a business. If you overspend, you are in trouble."
What could your constituents expect from you if you are re-elected?
"The biggest thing we have is a water well that is going down. We are going to have to address that in the next 4-8 years. That has been an issue for a long time. Our streets are in dire need of work. We are undertaking the bridge to Casey's next year. But after that, we really need to stay aggressive with our streets. The sewer is good and the water will be good. For infrastructure, our streets need a lot of work."
ALDEN SCHOOL BOARD
Abbey Barrick
Age: 41
Occupation: Oral Surgeon Assistant
Previous Elected Experience: 8 years on Alden School Board
Why did you decide to run for re-election?
"I am running again because I feel like it is a good way to give back to the community. There are great things happening in our school system and I would like to see that continue."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?
"I've been on the school board for the past eight years and have lived in the community my entire life. My kids have gone through the school system."
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected?
"First and foremost, I want to see our kids get the best education they possibly can, as well as looking for ways to improve. I want our school to have a healthy and balanced budget to ensure the longevity of our district."
Cassandra Jass
Age: 34
Occupation: Veterinarian
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election?:
"My husband and I have children attending Alden Elementary. We see firsthand the impact the positive learning experience the school has on them. Alden Elementary is filled with teachers and staff who are dedicated to creating a productive and encouraging environment. A stable school system is vital for the education of our children and so important to our community. I would like to help safeguard a stable education system for our children."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?:
"Communication and decision making are part of my routine responsibility at in my role at work. I am involved with decision making processes that have wide reaching impacts on our people and ultimately the business. When in an active decision making process or when instituting new or changing policy it is important to consider the benefits and risk to each possible outcome. Ultimately, the final outcome should be one that best protects all people and ultimately the business or entity at hand. Clear communication to all involved parties is essential for success in daily activities or larger process changes."
What could your constituents expect from you if elected?:
"The stability of Alden Elementary is important for our community, our students, our teachers and our staff. Serving as a member of the school board you can expect that consideration for what is in the best interest of all the aforementioned will be at the forefront of the decision making process."
Greg Lascheid
Age: 60
Occupation: Property Management
Previous elected experience: 3 terms on the Alden School Board
Why did you decided to run for re-election?:
"These are challenging times in need of steady leadership. The Alden School is a foundation stone of our community, greatly enhances property values, provides recreational facilities, and allows our local residents to shape the education experience for our children. I am running again to protect these things."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?:
"Looking forward, my vision is to continue to improve educational outcomes, create new and exciting learning spaces, and manage the financial health in a manner that ensures the district continues."
What could your constituents expect if you are re-elected?:
"It has been an honor to serve Alden, and I respectfully ask for your continued support."
Brock Puffett
Age: 32
Occupation: supervisor at Seaboard Foods
Previous Elected Experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election?
"I have served in the Navy and Navy Reserves for the past 14 years. I feel as it has been a way to give back and serve my country and I feel this is an opportunity to serve my community. I have young children that are enrolled and want to help be a part of their education."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position?
"As a supervisor in my civilian job and a leader in my military career. I have been on multiple committees and boards that oversee budgets, staffing and policies."
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected?
"Putting our students' best interests first. Supporting our teachers and staff so they are able to do their jobs as effectively and efficiently as possible."
