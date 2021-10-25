The Iowa Falls City Council is sure to see at least one new face after November's General Election.
There are three candidates running for two seats. Current council member Rob Wohlert, who has served two terms on the city board, will not run for re-election, but his colleague, Steve Klein, the vice president/general manager of Agri-Pro, who’s wrapping up his first term, is seeking another four years in office. Two new candidates have emerged: Micah Cutler, a GIS director who was defeated in her bid for city council four years ago, and Kory Brannick.
Below, find the profiles of two of the three people seeking election to the city council. Kory Brannick was invited to participate in Times Citizen coverage of the candidates, but he declined the offer.
Looking for information about the Nov. 2 General Election. Find guidelines about when, where and how to vote (whether that's in-person or absentee) here.
Micah Cutler
Age: 47
Occupation: GIS director for Clapsaddle-Garber Associates Inc. (CGA)
Previous elected experience: Cutler has never served in publicly-elected office, but she has served on the Iowa Geographic Information Council (GIS professional organization) Board for more than 20 years and has represented county interests on several state legislative and 911 advisory committees. In Iowa Falls, she currently serves on the Hotel/Motel Tax Advisory Board and the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Why did you decide to run for office? “This is my chosen home. I want what’s best for Iowa Falls and the people and businesses that are here. My professional and volunteer experiences have me well positioned to understand the challenges facing communities today and it’s my time to give back to Iowa Falls.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “As a county department head for nearly 20 years, I worked closely with elected officials and leaders at many levels of government, striving to provide them information and solutions for the numerous problems that face local governments. I have served on the Iowa Falls Planning & Zoning Commission for many years, as well as the Hotel & Motel Tax Funding Advisory Board. My current position at CGA has me primarily advising councils and staff in small cities in Iowa.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “They would find me to be an approachable and open-minded individual that brings a strong understanding and appreciation for the many challenges facing small communities today. I’m a staunch believer in government transparency. I’ll listen to the concerns and input of the citizens of Iowa Falls, but there is a balance that will need to be met. There are budgetary and legal constraints that need to be balanced with the voices of constituents. Iowa Falls is currently dealing with topics that can be tough to talk about and that people are very passionate about. Constituents can expect open lines of communication to me and ultimately someone who is going to weigh as many inputs on a topic that I have access to. I’m not a ‘topical’ candidate. I believe in the betterment and advancement of our community. There will always be someone who isn’t going to agree with a decision on a topic. I’ll listen to that feedback and input and keep working towards moving Iowa Falls forward.”
Steve Klein
Age: 65
Occupation: Vice president/general manager at AgriPro in Iowa Falls
Previous elected experience: Klein has served on the Iowa Falls City Council for the last four years; he served on the Iowa Falls School Board from 1991 to 1997.
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I’m probably going to retire in the next couple of years, but I still want to be involved and stay involved with the city. We’ve got some unfinished issues out there that I think need to be addressed. We need to do something with the wastewater treatment facility, we need to do something with getting more water into the community. All the water and wastewater infrastructure is something we need to be tackling because we’re bumping up against our limits, which limits our ability to attract anybody with any amount of jobs.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “When I ran for school board I ran for two terms because I believe in any elected capacity it takes that first term to get your feet under you and figure out what’s going on and become effective. I feel like I’m becoming more effective and I want to keep working to help the community.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “There have been a lot of accusations of not being transparent and doing things behind the scenes, which isn’t true and can’t be done because we’ve got public meeting laws. There’s nobody better about it than Jody (Anderson, city manager). If someone even mentions something off-topic in closed session, he said, ‘Nope, we can’t talk about that.’ We do a really good job. A lot of these things people don’t know about because they don’t come to the meetings and don’t read the paper and they don’t know what the meetings are about. I’m an open book. They can expect me to continue to work for the good of the community. When I first ran, I ran because of infrastructure. The city has made so much progress on new roads, new sewer lines around the city . . . Getting things like Timbukbrü to come to town. I’ve said, ‘If we aren’t trying to grow every single minute, then we’re going to go backwards.’ I think it’s important to continue to pursue additional business to our community. It’s impressive that we stayed above 5,000 in the last census. That’s huge for the community. I will work very hard to continue to help Iowa Falls grow.”
