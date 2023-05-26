Communities and American Legion posts across the county are planning ceremonies to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Find a schedule of events below.
Memorial Day observances in remembrance of those who have died in service to our country are planned across the area. While the day began as a way to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War, all U.S. veterans who have sacrificed their lives are remembered with services from a grateful country. Please find time this Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave their lives for our country.
Ackley
(The Ackley Legion members, Firing Squad and Color Guard are asked to meet at the Legion at noon Sunday, May 28 and at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the corner of Third Avenue and Butler Street to prepare for the following events. Vehicles will be furnished for veterans at the May 29 event with walking difficulties.)
Sunday, May 28: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley on S56, will hold Memorial Day services, at 12:30 p.m. The memorial will begin with the Legion gun salute and Taps.
Lindenwood Cemetery of Geneva will have services at 1 p.m. The Ackley American Legion will begin with a 21-gun salute and “Taps” with Josh Wohlford to read the Gettysburg Address. James Koop will be providing the message. Please bring a lawn chair to enjoy the service.
Memorial Services at Prairie Bridges Park, south segment, will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a prayer for Those Lost at Sea, along with the Legion gun salute and Taps.
Memorial Day services will be held at Hazel Green Cemetery, five miles south of Ackley, at 2 p.m. Pastor Lynn Arends will provide the message. The Ackley Legion will present the Legion gun salute and Taps.
Monday, May 29: The Ackley American Legion Auxiliary will be serving coffee and rolls at the American Legion, starting at 8 a.m.
The parade will march past the Grand JiVante, where “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed followed by “Taps” and salute at 8:45 a.m.
The parade continues to the band shell at Victory Park, downtown Ackley, where at 9 a.m. where the Gettysburg Address will be read by Jim Wessels. Musical selections will be presented by the AGWSR band. The event will end with a salute and Taps.
From Victory Park, the parade continues to Oakwood Cemetery on Sherman Avenue for playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Taps, and salute at 9:30 a.m. Rev. David Wagner will be the speaker.
St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m., The Legion will provide a gun salute, and the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Taps, and salute, after which a mass service will take place at the cemetery lead by Father Kevin Earlywine. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Ackley.
The Ackley American Legion’s annual dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited. Pork loin sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, and bars will be served at a cost of $8 per plate. The public is invited.
Alden
Memorial Day services will begin at the Alden Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
Buckeye
The Hardin County VFW Post 1886 of Buckeye will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29 at the following times and locations:
- Sherman Cemetery at 9 a.m.
- Tipton Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.
- Cottage Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
- Buckeye Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services will include a roll call, a prayer, presenting a wreath, firing squad and Taps. A community potluck dinner will be served in the Buckeye Park at noon. The public is invited to attend all events
Eldora
Eldora's Memorial Day 2023 will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29 at the following times and locations:
- East Lawn Memory Garden at 10:20 a.m.
- Lower Bridge at 10:40 a.m.
- Main Eldora Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Each service will feature an invocation, music, a wreath-laying, Memorial Day messages, a salute by the American Legion Ceremonial Unit, Taps and Echo, and closing benedictions.
In the event of rain, the 11 a.m. ceremony will be relocated to the Eldora-New Providence Elementary gym.
Hubbard
The Hubbard American Legion Post #4 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Hubbard Cemetery. In the event of rain, the service will be moved to Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Iowa Falls
The Iowa Falls American Legion Post #188 will host a Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard at 10 a.m. and a ceremony at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m., weather permitting. The speaker will be Legion member and Veteran Danny Reems. If it rains, the event at Union Cemetery will be canceled, however they will gather at Veterans Memorial rain or shine.
Owasa
The Jackson Township Cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. In the event of rain, the service will be canceled. Guests are invited to bring a lawn. The guest speaker will be retired Veteran Don Rose, and a roll call of veterans will be read before community members place poppies on the graves.
Radcliffe
Memorial Day Lunch at the Legion will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is freewill. The Radcliffe American Legion will also conduct cemetery services at 9 a.m. in Garden City, 9:30 a.m. at Zion, and 10 a.m. in Radcliffe.
Steamboat Rock
Observation of Memorial Day will be observed 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 in the cemetery. Pastor Lynn Arends will be speaking. Children are asked to meet at the north entrance at 9:50 a.m. In case of rain, the service will be held at the schoolhouse.
Union
Union will hold a Memorial Day service at the Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend.
Wellsburg
The observance of Memorial Day will be held in Wellsburg at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 with a Service of Remembrance at the Veterans Memorial in Wellsburg City Park. The program will include music by the AGWSR High School band, notes from Gen. Logan’s Orders, brief Memorial Day readings, the National Anthem, and the sounding of Taps. The Ackley American Legion color guard and firing squad will take part. Please bring your lawn chairs and sit to the north or south sides of the memorial.
Coffee, lemonade, and cookies will be served beginning at 10 a.m. in the Shelter house.
Parking is available north of Wellsburg Reformed Church.
In case of inclement weather, all events will be held at the Wellsburg Reformed Church.
Whitten
Whitten will also have a Memorial Day service at the Whitten Park at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
