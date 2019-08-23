Details are scarce, but Eldora Police Chief Mike Ludwigs has confirmed that at least two students escaped either overnight or Friday morning from the Iowa State Training School.
Ludwigs, who was not on duty Friday morning, said his department was informed of the escapes at 8:56 a.m. Ludwigs, who happened to stop by his office when he returned a phone call to the Times Citizen, said the report on hand stated that at least one of the boys has been apprehended and he believed the other boy may have been apprehended as well, but he couldn't be sure.
Unconfirmed reports from the public allege that four boys had escaped, but that claim could not be verified.
Ludwigs didn't have descriptions of the boys or the location of the apprehension or apprehensions. He said the Hardin County Sheriff's Office was assisting in locating the students. The HCSO has not returned calls for comment as of 10 a.m.
This is the second time in less than two weeks that students have escaped from the school. The Times Citizen will update this story as soon as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.