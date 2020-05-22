Every Memorial Day ceremony in Hardin County has been canceled or amended amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The communities and cemeteries that usually host services are listed below with their cancellations or (in a few cases) their amended plans.
ACKLEY
Hazel Green Cemetery in rural Ackley has canceled its Memorial Day services.
The Ackley Boy Scouts will be putting up flags in Victory Park at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. The public is invited to attend (and practice social distancing).
The Ackley American Legion will conduct gun salutes at each of the following locations (beginning at 9 a.m.): Grand JiVanté, the Veterans Memorial and Prairie Bridges. Vets taking part will ride in a wagon. There will be no parade.
ALDEN
Memorial Day services at the Alden Cemetery have been canceled.
BUCKEYE
The Hardin County VFW Post 1886 of Buckeye has canceled Memorial Day services. That includes all services at the following cemeteries: Sherman Cemetery, Tipton Cemetery, Cottage Cemetery and Buckeye Cemetery. The graves of veterans in those cemeteries will still be decorated with a cross and a wreath.
ELDORA
The ceremony at East Lawn Memory Gardens, as well as the ceremonies at the Lower Iowa River Bridge and the Eldora Cemetery are canceled.
HUBBARD
Memorial Day services at the Hubbard Cemetery are canceled.
IOWA FALLS
The American Legion Post #188 has canceled Memorial Day services at the Veterans Memorial and at Union Cemetery.
OWASA
The Jackson Township Cemetery Memorial Day service has been canceled.
POPEJOY
The Oakland Valley Cemetery Memorial Day service has been canceled.
STEAMBOAT ROCK
There will be no in-person Memorial Day services in Steamboat Rock. However, the public is invited to visit the town’s website (www.steamboatrockiowa.com) for a special presentation for Memorial Day. It includes a Memorial Day meditation, a song by Twila Paris on YouTube and a presentation of photos of the Steamboat Rock Cemetery, including the new veterans’ monument and the renewed veteran memorial. When you are watching the meditation, a pop-up icon will appear in the top right corner. If you right click on the video, copy the URL and paste it into your browser you will see the full video.
