Since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year on Friday, local districts have been scrambling to figure out what that means for students, staff and families.
At South Hardin, which includes the Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe school districts, Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer said the announcement wasn't a surprise, but still difficult to process.
“The news from Gov. Reynolds was the news that honestly I was expecting but it didn’t make hearing it any easier," he said. "I know that not getting back together face-to-face to finish out the school year was really a challenge. It was honestly a gut punch to me.”
The governor and the Iowa Department of Education are requiring every district in the state to submit a "Return to Learn" plan by July 1 and have waived the late August start date requirement for next school year. Zellmer said he's still waiting on a framework and what questions need to be answered from the Department of Education regarding Return to Learn.
"Your guess for what we are being asked to submit at this time is as good as mine," he said.
The waiver of the start date requirement could mean school could begin as many as three weeks earlier than normal and summer school is a possibility if gathering restrictions caused by COVID-19 are lifted this summer.
"The summer school would be part of that Return to Learn plan," Zellmer said. "Until we hear how much we are getting in disaster relief we won't make any decisions on that."
Zellmer said in the past summer school at South Hardin has been focused and targeted to special education students only, but everything is on the table and up in the air this summer. He said it is possible school could start early, but declined to comment on the advantages or disadvantages of doing so.
Continuing education, both online or in take-home material form will continue through Friday, May 29. Zellmer said the last day of work for staff has yet to be determined.
“We’re still waiting on guidance from the state on the requirements of the state mandated Return to Learn plan for the 2021 school year, so that’s going to help us determine when the last day (for staff) will be,” he said.
Zellmer said is summer school does take place, staff will continue to be hired on a per diem basis.
Other South Hardin updates include:
- No student checkouts, pick up of belongings or return of devices and materials will take place until the academic year is complete.
- The administration office will be staffed, but no one will be allowed in without making an appointment.
- The Emergency Food Distribution program has provided 12,332 meals in just 20 days. Breakfast and lunch are available Monday through Friday. One group member can pick up meals for everyone in need.
