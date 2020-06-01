High school coaches already juggled enough roles before COVID-19 led to additional safety guidelines set forth by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Now they can add doctor and sanitation to the list of responsibilities.
As high school baseball and softball teams across the state began practices on June 1, it will take some time for players and coaches to get used to their new normal.
I attended the Iowa Falls-Alden baseball team's first practice Monday, and it took less than five minutes for those in attendance to get a quick reminder of how much things have changed.
Due to habits, players gathered around each other as head coach Brendon McNulty addressed them from the top of the dugout.
"Guys, move away from each other. That is not six feet," McNulty said.
Some players offered guilt-by-association smiles, while others chuckled. This is new for everyone, and that's something we will all have to get used to.
While there was a sense of relief that a season will take place, the added burden for coaches is immense.
Not only do they have to lead practices with sanitation and social distancing practices in mind, they will also monitor the health of every player on the roster. All of those responsibilities will be a heavy burden.
With that in mind, there isn't much about this season that will be normal. Parents and fans will have to adjust as well, which is why I am asking all of you to practice one thing: patience.
Remove the hostility for in-game decisions, batting lineups and officiating calls. Focus that energy toward how grateful we all should be that sports has returned to our palate this summer. Any type of routine is welcome during this pandemic.
Umpires do not get paid much, and many times, those wages are just enough to fill up the gas tank. Many of those officials also fall in the at-risk category for COVID-19 complications. I'm sure they will have some anxiety for working games this summer. They don't need fans at the fence screaming at them for not calling a third strike or missing that bang/bang play at first base.
Circumstances may change for the sports staff at the Times Citizen. When new safety guidelines were released, I wondered how it would affect our jobs. We've all grown accustomed to our favorite spots to shoot photos. Will that still be an option? It likely will be at some facilities, but not at others. We will also have to adapt and perhaps, take pictures from rare vantage points.
This will be a learning process for us as well.
But the most important part is we will get back into a summer sports routine. Watching kids do what they love to do makes it all worth it.
"You don't realize how much we take sports for granted until I lost my senior track season," IF-A senior Zack Huffman said. "I really didn't want to see a summer without baseball. It makes you appreciate it more."
We've all been cooped up since mid-March, so be grateful we can gather together and watch sports again.
