After a several-day manhunt, the 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr was located and detained in Gilbert, Arizona.
After being apprehended by the Gilbert Police Department, charges for first-degree murder (a Class A felony) were brought against the now-defendant in Hardin County, Iowa.
An Iowa Falls native, Bahr is being charged with murder after an incident on Friday, May 26, where a deceased woman was found in a home at 1401 17th Avenue in Eldora, Iowa.
An investigation was launched, and the criminal report alleged that Bahr had "shot and killed" Desiree Folsom inside that 17th Avenue residence.
The affidavit's narrative concluded with the assertion that Bahr "committed this act willfully, deliberately, premeditatedly, and with a specific intent to kill Desiree Folsom."
According to the criminal filing, probable causes included a video of Bahr's vehicle and cellphone data (along with statements and the defendant's proximity to the scene).
Over the course of the Memorial Day 2023 weekend, Eldora Police and the assisting agencies had sought information on Bahr's location, with details on a possible license plate change coming over Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28 — which ultimately ended in the defendant's May 28 arrest in Arizona.
Folsom, only as recently as Thursday, May 25, had had a final protective order granted against Bahr, citing domestic abuse.
