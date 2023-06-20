Nathan Cole Bahr, a 29-year-old Iowa Falls man, now charged with the first-degree murder of Desiree Folsom, has been extradited to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. First listed through the Sheriff’s Office media report, Bahr was served the warrant and delivered to the Hardin County Jail successfully at around 9:23 p.m. on Monday, June 19.
On Tuesday, June 20, Eldora Police Chief Nick Hassebrock confirmed Bahr’s extradition: “Nathan Bahr was delivered to the Hardin County Jail on June 19, 2023, at or around 2124 hours. He is being held for murder first degree with no bond.”
A few weeks ago, on May 26, Folsom had been found deceased in a 17th Avenue residence in Eldora, Iowa. It was then that local law enforcement agencies opened an investigation into an apparent homicide. Shortly after the incident, a hunt for Bahr commenced, who became wanted “in connection with a homicide.” Over the weekend of May 27 and 28, police looked for the man and asked for the public’s eye to identify Bahr’s vehicle.
As the manhunt continued for a few days — and after a license plate change — Bahr was ultimately found and detained in Gilbert, Ariz., on the night of Monday, May 29. Then the following morning, on May 30, the charges against Bahr were officially revealed for first-degree murder while still in the Gilbert Police Department’s custody.
While the defendant was initially just a suspect in the early days of the investigation, the eventual criminal complaint alleged that Bahr had “shot and killed” Folsom.
Throughout the investigation, arrest, and extradition, several entities were involved in the process: Eldora Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, the Gilbert (Arizona) Police Department, Hardin County Emergency Management, and the Eldora EMS.
