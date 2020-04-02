When a pastor is called to a new church, a luncheon or meeting is usually scheduled to introduce them to the congregation.
The Rev. Bill Traphagan hasn't had that introduction thanks to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that social gatherings be limited to 10 people or fewer, church services were all but outlawed.
Traphagan was in the process of being installed as the new pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alden and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Buckeye.
The McCook, Neb. native has met some of the church elders, but not many members of his new congregations. Instead, Traphagan has delivered his first several sermons via social media on Facebook.
“The dynamics of preaching to a camera so people can watch you online is weird," Traphagan said. "It’s not that bad, but one of our musicians came and played piano during our most recent service. I found it interesting how much that changed things. While I’m capable of conducting service without accompaniment, just a few voices there to sing the hymns with me was so much better.”
Traphagan and his wife Stephanie have three children – Sarah, Timothy and Miriam. He attended college at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., and moved on to seminary school at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
His first church call took him to North Dakota, and he served another dual perish (Bennett and Stanwood) in Iowa before moving to Alden.
Traphagan said his first few weeks in Hardin County have been interesting. As news about COVID-19 intensified, the schedule of his installation was moved.
“My installation was planned for March 22, but things changed rapidly. Our vacancy pastors helped decide to move my installation up. What happened is we asked all of the extra clergy to stay away. Normally, all the pastors in the circuit would come, but we didn’t want to risk everyone getting sick at the same time,” Traphagan said.
His rite of installation ceremony took place March 19.
Traphagan said it's not ideal to begin his tenure without face-to-face interactions with the Alden and Buckeye congregations, but he’s confident everyone will grow and learn from the situation.
“Christians do have a need to gather together. We are encouraged by the physical presence of our brother and sisters. Especially with Holy Communion, because that is where a full expression of unity that God has given us through his word,” he said. “Streaming services can never be a permanent substitute.”
Traphagan said when society returns to normal, he’s hoping his church family will have taken away valuable lessons. That includes a greater appreciation for visiting the church.
“God is going to produce good things from this. A greater love and greater zeal for coming to church and receiving God’s word and receiving the sacrament,” Traphagan said. “I believe we will have a renewed love for one another.”
