After weeks of waiting, Tim Hartkopp has opened a new laundromat in Iowa Falls. Equipment and manpower wasn’t the issue as he waited for power to be connected to Duds Doing The Suds. The new 24-hour laundromat is located at 205 Railroad St. Entry is accessed in the alley on the west side of the building.
“A lot of people have been asking and I heard all the rumors that we weren’t going to open at all,” Hartkopp said last week. “The truth was, I was waiting on Alliant to hook me up. I wanted to be open the first of March, but it just didn’t happen. But, we’re open now.”
Hartkopp may still be waiting had he not purchased the 13 washing machines and 12 dryers, laundry carts, and tables from previous laundromat owner Randy Jennings. Jennings closed his business, formerly at 424 North Oak St., when the property was purchased. That location is currently under construction to become a Scooter’s Coffee.
“All that stuff was too heavy to not open,” Hartkopp said. “It was a big help getting it all from Randy. A big thank you to Randy, Swart Electric, Hometown Comfort Heating and Cooling, Barnhart Electric and the City of Iowa Falls for their help getting it open.”
Hartkopp said a new power source was needed. Without it, not much could be done. He said between the dryers and washing machines - and everything else - a 400 amp service is required. A typical house only takes 200 amps. He said this location was the best suited in town to put in the new electrical source and still have a central location.
The cost of doing laundry will remain the same, at least for now, Hartkopp said.
“With inflation and everything, the price is going to be the same,” Hartkopp said. “Now, this fall? They’ll probably go up except for the dryers. This isn’t a huge moneymaker. I’m doing it because Iowa Falls needs it.”
While there are still a few things to complete, and some kinks to work out, Hartkopp said Duds Doing The Suds is officially open. The Iowa Falls native added that he is happy to be the guy to bring a laundromat back to town. He's something of a jack-of-all-trades – flipping houses, helping farm, mowing, and other things. There was no doubt that he would open, despite the electrical setbacks.
“This has been in the works since early January,” Hartkopp said. “I knew I could put this together. I’m relieved it’s open and I’ll be more relieved when we get some customers. It’s nice to get it done and it’s nice to be a part of the community. I’m doing it more for the town. It needs it.”
