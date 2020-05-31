Public health officials announced Sunday morning that another Hardin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count of local cases to 17. The person is reported to be age 61-80.
The case was announced by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health. Of the 17 Hardin County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 are age 18 to 40; four are age 41 to 60; and three are age 61 to 80.
According to data on the state's coronavirus website, nine of the Hardin County cases are reported as having recovered. Hardin County has seen no deaths from the disease.
As of noon on Sunday, a total of 19,551 Iowans had tested positive for COVID-19, and 534 had died.
Also as of Sunday, 545 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's 1 of 31 residents, or about 3.2 percent of the county's 16,868 residents. Of the local residents who have been tested, 3.1 percent have tested positive.
As of noon on Sunday, 67 Hardin County residents had had a serology test. The test looks for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins produced by a person's immune system to fight disease-causing bacteria or viruses. Health officials have said a positive serology test may indicate that a person has had COVID-19. One Hardin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Statewide, 18,682 Iowans have received the antibody test, and 1,861 have been positive.
Find more state and local coronavirus data at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
