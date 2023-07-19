The dates of this year’s Hardin County Fair may have changed from the usual, but that doesn’t dampen the fun and entertainment happening July 19-23 in Eldora.
Dale Jass, Hardin County Fair Board president, says that there are multiple projects and finishing touches being added to the fairgrounds, as well as some new entertainment groups.
“This year we are putting a new top on the stage, it’s not going to look any different than what it did before,” Jass said.
In addition to the replacement of the stage’s roof, a concrete pathway leading to the new gazebo was installed by Fair Board members. The old gazebo that sits behind the 4-H Building was torn down a couple years ago and a new one was erected in 2022 to the north. The gazebo features a 24-by-40-foot cement pad with benches for fairgoers to come and sit to get away from the sun.
“I’m happy with the way it turned out,” Jass said. “The sidewalk ties everything from the show ring all the way to the community building. Hopefully strollers and wheelchairs have a straight shot to get to either one of the gazebos or the show ring.”
Beef feeder exhibitors will also see a new addition to their pens. Thanks to the funding from the Hardin County Cattlemen, three new pens were installed just in time for the 2023 fair. The structure was built by Next Generation Buildings out of Hubbard and gates were hung by the Fair Board. Jass hopes these extra pens will solve a good problem the Hardin County Fair has.
“We were two pens short for the amount of calves coming this year,” he said. “Last year we were three pens short.”
Besides fairground improvements, Wednesday, July 19, will begin the 2023 Hardin County Fair with the fair parade at 6 p.m. The crowning of the Hardin County Fair Queen will follow the Boosters’ Appreciation Dinner at 7 p.m., and the beer garden will be open featuring the Kraft Brothers Band at 8 p.m.
Jass invites all fairgoers to join in the grandstand entertainment on Thursday, so bring out a lawn chair and sit on the racetrack at 7 p.m. to listen to Country Music Night, which will feature Jarrod Turner and Ashley Barron with Chad Brock. Tickets for adults are $10 and youth (ages 5-12) are $5 for all grandstand events.
Friday night, beef sandwiches will be served by the Hardin County Cattlemen at 5 p.m. The grandstand entertainment will begin with good ole’ Muttin’ Bustin’ at 5 p.m. as well. The Rogue Rodeo will begin later at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, is the big event with “America’s AC/DC” tribute band “Thunderstruck” in the grandstand at 7 p.m. Jass said this show won’t be one to miss. Before visiting Thunderstruck, don’t forget to grab some free watermelon at the gazebo at 5 p.m., thanks to Circle B Angus Family and the Hardin County Farm Bureau.
FFA and 4-H shows will be in abundance during the week, so be sure to get out and support the exhibitors.
“The county fair is just for the kids – the entertainment and the grandstands are secondary,” Jass said. “We want kids to come and get that agricultural background and get things showed here.”
Sunday concludes the fair’s entertainment with the Gunderson Figure 8 Races at 6:30 p.m.
Throughout all five days of the fair, entertainment can be found on the Midway with Nick’s Kids Shows or with returning Gotcha Games. Other shows, like the Circus Man and the Real Beal’s Band, will be visiting at various times throughout the five days. Each day is different, so check the schedule for specific times.
“Most of this isn’t even possible without our businesses and our boosters,” Jass said. “We [the Fair Board] truly appreciate them. This year again they were above and beyond helping us out… If you see a booster or a business, patronize those folks and tell them thank you for helping the fair out.”
