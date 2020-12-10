New quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could reduce the amount of time a person has to spend at home, but one local physician warns they are not a pass to go back to “normal” life when it may still be possible to infect others.
For months, people who’ve found out they were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case were instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days. No going to work, no going to school, no going to the store. Research has shown that a person can be infected with the novel coronavirus – and contagious – even before they show symptoms, if they ever feel ill at all. By quarantining themselves after an exposure, a person is reducing their interactions with other people, thus mitigating spread of the disease.
But, as Dr. Katie Haverkamp, of Iowa Falls Clinic and Hansen Family Hospital explained, 14 days at home isn’t easy.
“The reason behind the change is 14 days is hard. It’s hard for the workplace, hard for the family, hard for public health,” Haverkamp said. “A longer quarantine is a burden on society and people don’t follow through.”
The new CDC guidelines were announced last week, and while they may add some confusion, health officials hope they balance safety and reasonable guidelines.
The 14-day quarantine timeframe isn’t absent from the new guidelines. If you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you’re still instructed to monitor yourself for 14 days for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
What’s close contact? The CDC defines it as being less than six feet from another person for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24-hour period without a mask. That may mean 15 consecutive minutes of contact, or three five-minute periods within one day.
Under the new guidelines, after 10 days of quarantine following exposure to COVID-19, if you aren’t experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, on day 11, you can resume essential activities. Haverkamp said essential activities include work, school and necessary shopping, such as for groceries.
“Essential is not sporting games, Christmas, working out at the gym,” Haverkamp said. “And you’re still expected to keep doing the things [to mitigate spread]: masking and social distancing.”
The new guidelines outline an earlier path back to essential activities. If, after seven days of quarantine, a person has not developed any symptoms of COVID-19 and they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 (through a test performed four to seven days after exposure), they can resume essential activities on day eight.
“This is not a seven-days-and-I’m-done,” Haverkamp said. “This is only for essential things.”
And, Haverkamp said, even if a person gets tested for COVID on day five and receives their results that same day or the next day, they still must wait until day eight to resume essential activities.
The new guidelines do not allow for a person to resume non-essential activities sooner than 14 days after an exposure to COVID-19.
If, at any point during the 14-day quarantine period a person begins to feel ill, they’re instructed to quarantine at home and call their physician.
Haverkamp said the new rules make quarantine a little easier, while still trying to keep asymptomatic people from unknowingly spreading the disease.
“Our goal is to decrease infections and have a functioning society," she said.
