The path to construction of a new Iowa Falls elementary school has become considerably more complicated after a re-estimation of the project’s costs pushed the price tag up by 30 percent, which is well beyond the amount the district can borrow.
“No good news came out of this,” School District Superintendent Tony Neumann said about the cost estimates when he presented them to the Iowa Falls School Board on Monday.
The new estimates, dated Nov. 29, show construction costs for the elementary school, new gym, locker room and high school expansion increasing from a range of $238-275 per square foot, to $310-375. Neumann said the prices aren’t “today’s dollars,” but a forecast of prices when the project might be bid in the next year or two. In total, with the addition of architects’ fees and construction management, the project’s total price increased from an estimated $24 million to $39.4 million. Demolition of a portion of Rock Run Elementary is estimated to cost an additional $1.5 million.
“Our borrowing capacity is $34 million, so it is $7 million more than we can even pretend to do,” Neumann said.
Not all is lost. Neumann said the project is still possible, but planning for it will take more work. The plans will likely have to shift from an all-at-once approach to phased construction over multiple years. And planning for that kind of project can’t be done in time for a bond vote in three months, as was discussed last month.
“One of the concerns from the vote last March is that it was rushed,” he said, referencing feedback the district received from the community. “I don’t see a path forward to change to a phased approach this March. I think it’s too rushed.”
Denovo Construction, which has been working with district leaders for more than a year to draft plans and evaluate the district’s needs, provided suggestions for how a phased construction plan might look. In addition to general obligation bonds, the district could borrow against future SAVE revenue, which comes from the state through sales tax collections. There may also have to be a capital campaign to raise money through private donations to pay for a portion of the project.
“We haven’t looked at logistics of any of that yet, but kind of what I’m letting you know is if we want to complete the project as designed, we have to look for phases or a serious donation from multiple people,” he said.
Before deciding any of that, Neumann and school board President Todd Bicknese said they’d like to get community input on the project proposal. They got the idea from Camanche, Iowa, whose school district surveyed residents before beginning a similar project.
“They broke down the project into pieces and got the community feedback on each one and that allowed them to figure out the order of their phases,” Neumann said. “We need way more input from the community because this is now a longer commitment of multiple projects.”
Board members were disappointed, but not defeated by the information presented on Monday. And they agreed that even if voters had approved the $28.5 million bond in March, they may be in the same position – or worse – today.
“We’d still be in the same boat we are right now because we’d have to figure out what we could do with $28 million,” board member Jack Kobe said. “Things aren’t the same as they used to be with COVID and the supply chain issues and costs rising and delays on projects and everything.”
Bicknese cautioned that even if the district doesn't build a new school, district costs will continue to rise.
“We can’t overlook the fact that whether we build or not, we’re still going to end up spending money,” he said. “I think that’s maybe a misconception that people have. ‘They’re going to do this $28 million bond it’s going to raise my taxes so I’m not going to be in favor of it,’ and not realizing that at the end of the day we’re probably going to have to come back next time and say ‘Here’s the bond we need to run just to fix stuff’ and it’s not going to be a small number.”
If the district doesn’t have a bond referendum in March, the next available referendum date would be September 2022.
