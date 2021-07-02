Hardin County residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Iowa or download the Smart911 app so they can receive quick updates about public safety matters.
On July 1, Hardin County Emergency Management began using Alert Iowa to send alerts to county residents. Alert Iowa is a communication tool used to communicate information about severe weather, emergencies, detours - more quickly and efficiently. Alerts can be sent out county wide or to a specific area.
“The Alert Iowa system provides the weather warnings through the system for severe thunderstorm tornado and flash flood but the biggest part of it is that the communities have access to it and the cities,” Thomas Craighton, Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator said.
Rather than waiting for residents to call 911, this service can be used by emergency services to find and contact people who may be confined to their home or are dependent on oxygen. The system helps identify these individuals and allows for them to be easily contacted.
“If there’s power outage in Iowa Falls, then we can go in and query the system and find people that have durable medical equipment that need generators or need oxygen,” Craighton said. “We can reach out to those people and be proactive in meeting those needs. The same way if there is an instance where we need to evacuate an area if there is someone who is confined to their homes rather than waiting for them to call 911.”
Citizens can be quickly and easily contacted by something as simple as a text message. This cuts down on the time needed to reach citizens and can quickly evaluate how many people need help.
“With the new system, we can query everybody and ask the question, ‘Do you need assistance?’ They can answer back with a simple text message, and we can look at those needs across the board,” Craighton said. “If your house caves in and you’re stuck in the basement, you can text and tell us you need assistance.”
Besides natural disasters or emergencies, the service can also be used to alert residents of non-weather-related incidents.
“If there’s a boil ordinance, the county can put that out or a hazmat/shelter in place,” Craighton said. “The cities can also do, we’ve paid for more than it, can also put out public information about a water break, detours where it’s going to effect for a period of time.”
Hardin County Emergency Management is working on setting up alerts for RAGBRAI to inform the public of detours or other event-related disruptions.
After downloading the Smart911 app, users can make a profile for themselves and their families (including animals) and choose a PIN to protect that information. This information is used by emergency services to quickly identify any allergies, prescription medications, mental or medical conditions, or powered medical devices that a family member can have.
App users can signify if they have dependent family members - whether that be a child or adult. If these family members have any medical conditions, those can also be indicated within their profiles.
Family members' cell phone numbers or email addresses can be added to your profile, allowing for them to also receive alerts. Up to 10 phone numbers can be added under one log in.
Animals can also be identified, which includes trained service animals, livestock, or pets. Veterinary information and tracking chip numbers can be inserted in order to assist if that animal were to go missing or be injured.
Smart911 app users can also add photos of family members and animals to help aid emergency responders in identifying family members.
Signing up is free and easy to do. Alert Iowa can be signed up for online at alert.iowa.gov, through the Smart911 app, or by texting COUNTYNAMEIA – Hardin County residents would text HARDINIA – to 672-83.
The Smart911 app can be downloaded on any mobile device for free through the Google Play store or the Apple App store.
