The Gilbert family of rural Iowa Falls, which has spent decades pursuing sustainable farming practices, was recently recognized by Niman Ranch – a leading natural meat brand – as the 2021 Sustainable Farm of the Year. The accolade honors the Gilberts for their “continual pursuit of conserving land, waterways and biodiversity as well as for their efforts to support and encourage independent, diversified farms.”
The multi-generation farming operation includes John and Beverly Gilbert; their son John and his wife Sara; brother Greg and his wife Barb; and daughter Kate. The farm was established in 1899 and today operates as Gibralter Farms. The Gilberts raise antibiotic-free, pasture-farrowed pigs, milk Brown Swiss dairy cattle and grow an array of crops and forage. Among the sustainable farming practices used by the Gilberts are crop rotation, no- and ridge-till, riparian buffers, rotational grazing, conservation land and terracing.
“We’ve always believed sustainability is a journey, not a destination; it’s more about attitude and approach than boxes to check; it’s a philosophy, not just practices,” John Gilbert said. “That’s why it’s incredibly humbling for a trusted partner like Niman to recognize the progress we’ve made, particularly because we aren’t doing anything different than most of the other 750 family farmers in the network.”
Gibralter Farms sits along Southfork, a tributary of the Iowa River, and the Gilberts strive to ensure their farm has positive benefits for water quality through their regenerative practices.
Much of what originally inspired the Gilberts to farm sustainably grew from their experience during the farm crisis of the 1980s and ’90s. The crisis led them to embrace the importance of adapting and being flexible, the value of a diversified farm and the benefits of returning animals to the land. The Gilberts stress the importance of having livestock as an essential component to a sustainable future both for the farmland and the family.
John Gilbert believes that farming has a continued, prominent role to play in American daily life for the economic well-being and health of both the land and its people.
“Farming—properly structured and informed—has the potential to mediate climate change, rebuild rural America, address nutritional injustice and help with income inequality and general divisiveness,” the Gilberts said. “Farming gives meaning and structure to our lives and provide a means for family members to contribute to a common effort.”
Niman Ranch got its start as a family-owned cattle ranch in California in the 1970s. The ranch became known for raising animals using traditional, humane methods with all-natural feeds. Its burgers and steaks were favorites in grocery stores and at San Francisco Bay area restaurants. In 1995, it expanded to raising hogs after the ranch developed a relationship with Paul Willis of Thornton, Iowa. Today, the Niman Ranch network includes more than 740 family farmers and ranchers throughout the country. They share a commitment to raising livestock under strict protocols and the belief that humane and sustainable methods produce the best possible flavor.
“Niman Ranch is rooted in the belief and the faith that when farmers are treated equitably, and are paid fairly, they will have the resources to build a business that the next generation will want to continue,” John Gilbert said. “They will have the resources to take care of the land, the water, their neighbors, their local communities and can help rebuild rural economies. It’s very humbling and a great honor to have a trusted partner like Niman Ranch recognize what we do.”
On behalf of the Gilberts, Niman Ranch donated to the Southfork Watershed Alliance in celebration of their honor. The Alliance used the gift to purchase a ground-water flow model that was donated to the Hardin County Conservation’s Calkins Nature Center for their youth education programming on water quality.
