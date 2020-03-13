Late Friday afternoon, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced that all spring competition will be suspended until Friday, April 3 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. At that time, the situation will be reevaluated to make a decision on the remainder of the season.
The NJCAA's announcement was made in the wake of many other major organizations (NBA, NHL, MBL and the NCAA) suspending contests and canceling entire seasons.
“I think that’s kind of expected and I think really, ultimately, the NJCAA made the right choice in just suspending it and reevaluating it in a couple of weeks,” said Ellsworth Community College Athletic Director Nate Forsyth. “I’m happy that we’re going to reevaluate it instead of just canceling altogether.”
Currently the plan is to resume playing games on April 4, but that could change.
The NJCAA does not have any limitations on practices - that is done on an institutional basis. Currently, all ECC athletic practices have been suspended but they are meeting early next week to discuss what to do next.
“We will meet as a coaching staff either the end of the day Monday or first thing Tuesday and kind of discuss what we are moving forward with. I know a lot of schools are going to let the in season sports practice and the non-essential or not-in-season (teams) not practice," Forsyth said.
Spring football was expected to begin within the next couple of weeks.
The decision will affect the baseball and softball teams. They each have five dates – 10 games – that fall within that three week window. Forsyth – who is also the head softball coach – said those will most likely not be rescheduled. He is however, trying to make sure that all of the conference games are made up.
“Everything is suspended as of today. But I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for us,” Forsyth said.
Each institution has their own ability to cancel spring sports and they have up until April 10 to make that decision. Members of the NJCAA are trying to figure out what that would mean for student-athletes and their eligibility.
“Who knows, between now and April 3, they (NJCAA) might say ‘sports are back on.’ That doesn’t mean that Ellsworth is going to play,” Forsyth said. “If we’re not going to play than obviously that impacts the conference. I’m working on baseball and softball rescheduling of all games right now, just so we have some different options moving forward just so we can get our conference season in.”
