The nominations are in.
Thursday was the filing deadline for candidates who want to run for local office. With the deadline past, ballots are set. This fall's election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. School board elections will be held the same day -- a change from past years.
The following people are seeking election or re-election on area school boards. An (I) after a candidate's name indicates they are an incumbent seeking re-election.
AGWSR School District
District 1: Steve Bartling(I) and Pat Hurt
District 2: Matthew Rose(I)
At-Large: Chris Sailer(I)
Tim Diamond has also filed papers to run for school board, but it's not yet clear in which district he is seeking election.
Alden School District
(vote for three) Jonathon Bartlett(I), Christopher Barber, Brock Puffett, Kari Scholte and Heather Vierkandt
Eldora-New Providence School District
District 1: Nick LaVelle(I)
District 2: Emily Herring
District 3: Maggie Vander Wilt(I)
At-Large: Marc Anderson
Hubbard-Radcliffe School District
District 1: Ashley Halvorsen
District 2 (vote for one): Bob Westendorf(I) and April Eller
District 4: Nathan Weig
District 5: Jacob Bolson(I)
Iowa Falls School District
(vote for three) Matt Hill, Jack Kobe, Dawn J. Parker and Chris Stauffer(I)
The following people are seeking election or re-election in city races. An (I) after a candidate's name indicates they are an incumbent seeking re-election.
Ackley
Mayor: Patricia Daggs
City Council (vote for two): Mike Abbas, Jeff Brass, Darrel Day, TaLana Holman and Joe Wessels(I)
Alden
Mayor: Jeff Fiscus(I) and Harley E. Mourlam
City Council (vote for three): Jerry Hartema(I), Jeff Heinzeroth, Mark Oliver and Michael Oliver(I)
Buckeye
Mayor: Bill Hittle(I)
City Council (vote for two): Donald P. Fraser(I), William Hittle IV and Julie Lycke
City Council (vacancy): no candidate
Eldora
Mayor: David W. Dunn(I) and Aaron Budweg
City Council (vote for two): Robert John(I), Cindy Johns, Blake A. Jones(I) and Taylor Koppes
Hubbard
Mayor: Marshall L. Simmerman(I)
City Council (vote for three): Tracy Below and Randy Smuck(I)
Iowa Falls
Mayor: Gene Newgaard(I)
City Council (vote for three): Michelle Gritsch(I), Roger Nissly(I) and Bruce Thies(I)
Hansen Family Hospital Board (vote for three): Quinn Hoversten(I), Steve Howard(I) and Marianne Jones(I)
Park Board (vote for two): James Gillespie(I) and Peg Van Buskirk(I)
New Providence
Mayor: Ron Reece
City Council: Janine Allbee, Lisa Lawler and Dennis Reece
Owasa
Mayor: James Nehring(I)
City Council: James Carpenter(I) and Dave Cellan(I)
Radcliffe
Mayor: Taylor Roll(I)
City Council (vote for two): B.J. Balvanz(I), Roger A. Handsaker(I) and Sara Peterson
Steamboat Rock
Mayor: Timothy A. Stearns and Marvin Veld(I)
City Council (vote for three): Adam Blackburn(I), Jackie Hagberg, Wren Hoffman, Eric Nielsen(I) and Carol Williams(I)
Union
Mayor: Stephanie Carson(I) and John Hauersperger
City Council (vote for two): Thomas Bays and Andrew Clemons Sr.
City Council (vacancy): Cindy Clemons
Whitten
Mayor: no candidates
City Council: no candidates
