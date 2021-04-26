The deadly force used by Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch Kappel and other officers who responded to a standoff in Grundy County earlier this month has been ruled “justified and reasonable” by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
The determination was released by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on Monday.
Kappel and three Iowa State Patrol officers fired their weapons during an April 9 standoff that ended with the death of Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. Forty-one-year-old Michael Thomas Lang has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, and assault on a peace officer. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $3 million cash bond.
In a letter to Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen, Special Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott D. Brown laid out a summary of the events of April 9:
A Grundy Center officer attempted to stop Lang for speeding. Lang fled, and was pursued by the officer. When Lang stopped, he became physically and verbally aggressive, assaulted the officer and fled. Lang was found a short time later at his home in Grundy Center. Lang’s father told officers that his son had guns in the house. A plan was made and Sgt. Smith, a trained tactical officer, along with other officers – including Deputy Kappel and K9 Officer Ogon – made entry.
According to Brown’s letter, officers cleared the basement. As they were preparing to enter the main floor of the house, after announcing their presence, Smith neared the doorway into the home and said he said he saw a gun. He was shot once in the upper body, fell down, and was shot in the leg. Officers removed Smith from the house. Lang made “numerous admissions that can be overheard by officers admitting to the shooting and threatening to do the same to the other officers.”
Later that night, after negotiations failed, an armored vehicle was used to enter the house. Lang fired at the vehicle, which contained officers. Officers returned fire, striking Lang once in the head and twice in the chest.
Brown’s letter refers to case law in determining that the use of force was justified. “Officers in this situation were confronted with a person who was behaving violently and repeatedly threatening to use deadly force against them,” the letter reads. “Because of Lang’s actions officers had no other reasonable choice but to shoot Lang. Otherwise, responding officers or innocent by-standers would have been put in harm’s way.”
A press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety states that after the incident, all officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Other officers who fired their weapons were Trooper Josh Guhl, a 13-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol; Trooper Matt Costello, a 17-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol; and Trooper Spencer Baltes, a four-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. Kappel is a 13-year veteran of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Officer Ogon – a Belgian Malinois – has been partnered with Kappel since November 2016.
