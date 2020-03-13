A group of Hardin County entities will meet next Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus and the problems it's creating.
Thomas Craighton, Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator, said his department's role is still as a coordination agency.
"We are going to have our first joint meeting with EMS, Public Health, the hospital, nursing homes, all of those people on Tuesday to figure out where everybody's at and what we need to do moving forward, if anything," Craighton said.
Craighton said he's staying up-to-date with the latest information in a couple ways. He watches and participates in a webinar produced by the Iowa Department of Public Health every Wednesday, and he has access to information through WebEOC. WebEOC is a a situational awareness tool updated by Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Des Moines.
"I see everything the state has on their logs for the day and I see what other counties are asking for and what the situation is in each county as they (update the site),” Craighton said. “That is also my tool to ask for resources if we need any types of resources here. That can be as small as the (personal protective equipment), such as gloves, masks, gowns.
Thomas added that while he has a lot of information, it's not his responsibility to decide if and when events, gatherings or workplaces need to be shut down.
“If that starts to look like something then we’ll call in the county board of supervisors or community officials," he said. "That’s a county issue and a city issue. I don’t make any of those decisions. They need to make that in conjunction with public health.”
