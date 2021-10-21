One more Hardin County resident has died of COVID-19, even as reports of new cases in the county continue to fall from a peak last month.
According to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 49 Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19 since August 2020. That’s one more than had been reported as of last week.
The state reported 38 new cases of the disease in Hardin County between Oct. 13 and 19. That’s a decline from the 61 new cases that were reported the week before, and the lowest transmission since the week of Aug. 11-17, when there were 26 new cases. Despite this week’s lower numbers, 38 new cases is still enough for the county to qualify as an area of high transmission. Guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that any county that has 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in a seven-day period is an area of high transmission and people should wear face masks when they’re inside public places. Hardin County’s 38 new cases equates to 225 cases per 100,000 population.
Since March 2020, the county has recorded a total of 2,702 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,403 are classified as having recovered and 49 people have died, leaving 250 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County. The decline in new case reports seems to indicate the county is on the backside of a surge that began in late July and infected 777 people between July 29 and this week. At the surge’s peak, on Oct. 5, there were 425 known active cases of the disease in the county, which fell short of last fall’s surge when, at the peak on Nov. 30, there were 580 known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County.
Young people constituted the largest share of Hardin County’s new cases over the last week. Of the 38 reported, 21 percent were in kids age 0-17. Fourteen percent were in adults age 60-69. The elderly group – people age 80 and older – were 12 percent of the new cases.
Hospitalizations across the state declined over the last week. On Oct. 12, the state was reporting 598 people were hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of COVID-19. This week there were 557 people hospitalized. County-level hospitalization data is not released by the state until Thursday each week. When that information is made available this story will be updated. As of last week, two Hardin County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Fifty percent of Hardin County is vaccinated
The county reached a vaccination milestone this week with 50 percent of the total population having been fully inoculated against COVID-19. According to the state, 8,429 Hardin County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of 40 people from last week. Of the county population that is eligible to receive a vaccine – people age 12 and older – 57.1 percent are fully vaccinated.
There could be another jump in vaccinations in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the White House announced its plans for distributing the vaccine to children age 5-11 if it receives approval from the FDA and CDC. The FDA's independent advisory committee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26 and the CDC's independent advisory committee meeting will be Nov. 2 and 3.
ZIP code data released
Of the new cases reported in the last week, the bulk have been in people who live in the Iowa Falls and Alden ZIP codes. According to data released last Friday by Hardin County Public Health, of the 59 new cases reported between Oct. 8 and 15, 50 percent were in the Iowa Falls and Alden ZIP codes. The Alden ZIP code had the highest transmission rate with 606 cases per 100,000 population. Iowa Falls was second with 503 per 100,000 population.
