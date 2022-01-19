Clear Lake seventh-grader Zaden Brooking was carried off the court by his teammates near the end of Tuesday's home game versus Iowa Falls-Alden. Brooking - who suffers from Type 1 Diabetes and is smaller than his classmates - made a jump shot late in the game. IF-A Coach Shawn Adams said his players chosen to give Brooking his moment on their own. Clear Lake parents were appreciative of the gesture.