There was plenty of cheers and tears following a special moment during the Iowa Falls-Alden seventh grade basketball game at Clear Lake .
The players on both rosters showed a maturity well beyond their age, and the act of kindness gave 12-year old Zaden Brooking a moment he will never forget.
Brooking, a seventh grader at Clear Lake Middle School - was carried off the court after making a jump shot during the latter stages of the game. The 12-year-old suffers from Type I Diabetes, but displays heart much higher than his 4'5" frame.
Ashley Moffett's son, Zakere, is also a member of the Clear Lake team. She captured photographs of the moment and said there wasn't a dry eye in the gym after Brooking made his basket.
She said Brooking's condition doesn't get in the way of his love for basketball.
"Zaden plays with all of his heart," Moffett said. "Zaden was passed the ball to take his shot. Meanwhile the Iowa Falls team backed off letting him take his shot. Zaden missed but was passed the ball for another shot. He made it!"
Moffett said the entire Iowa Falls-Alden team and crowd was applauding Brooking's effort. His Lions teammates quickly hoisted him on the shoulders of one of his teammates. She said the act showed everyone what true sportsmanship really is.
Shawn Adams coaches the IF-A seventh grade boys team along with Zach Uhlenhopp. He said no instructions were given to his players, but he was pleased to see them react favorably to the situation.
"It happened at the tail end of the game. I didn't have to say a word to our players, they knew what to do. His (Brooking) first shot was from 10 feet, but he just wasn't strong enough to get the ball to the basket. They got the rebound and got in there a few feet," Adams said. "His second attempt barely got it over the rim but fell through. It was so cool to see his reaction."
Brooking ran back down the court waving his arms in celebration. The sequence led to many of Clear Lake's parents waiting for the IF-A players to emerge from the locker room following the contest.
"They were waiting to thank our kids. It was just good sportsmanship all the way around. It's a moment our kids won't forget," Adams said.
