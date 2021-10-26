Voters in Eldora will have choices to make on their city ballot, and they’ll see new faces on their school board after the Nov. 2 election.
In the race for city council, five candidates are vying for three seats. Two current council members – Melody Hoy and Greg Priske – will not seek re-election. But third incumbent Jerry Kramer, who was appointed to the council earlier this year to fill the seat vacated by Aaron Budweg when he was named city administrator, is running this fall. He’ll be joined on the ballot by new challengers Carey Callaway Morton, Trevor Fisher, Mike May Jr., and Eric Neuer. Mayor Dave Dunn is running unopposed.
In the The Eldora-New Providence School Board race, it’s a different story. There are three seats on that board up for election. In District 4, incumbent Jay Stanish is running unopposed for a second term. There are also two at-large seats up for election. While incumbent Jared Cook is seeking a second term on the board, Greg Salvo will not run for another four years. Newcomer Breanne Butler is hoping to pick up Salvo’s seat for her first term on the board.
City
MAYOR
David W. Dunn
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired, formerly practiced law
Previous elected experience: Dunn is the incumbent mayor of Eldora. He was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019.
Why did you decide to run for re-election/election? “I decided to run again for mayor to continue work on the projects we now have underway and to continue to prepare Eldora for the future.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “My relevant experience includes my previous two terms as mayor, and my previous service as City Attorney for Eldora.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “Constituents can expect more of the same if I am re-elected.”
CITY COUNCIL
Carey Callaway Morton
Age: Declined to answer
Occupation: Owner of Quaker Security & Investigations
Previous elected experience: Callaway Morton has never run for or held an elected position.
Why did you decide to run for re-election/election? “I chose to run for city council because I believe Eldora is a fantastic community with opportunities for everyone. My experience of being someone who grew up here, moved away, and chose to come back gives me a unique perspective on how to bring the positive attributes to the forefront without being afraid of tackling the issues that need to be addressed.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I have a wide breadth of experience from overseeing multi-million-dollar projects for Fortune 100 companies to assisting with revitalization of the local Santa Sack program. Throughout my career, I have handled many of the key responsibilities required of council members such as overseeing budgets, personnel decisions and public relations. I also believe that to serve a community well, you must be actively involved in that community. Since moving home to Eldora, I have become an active member of the Eldora Kiwanis Club, organizer of the Junior Golf program at Pine Lake Country Club, and an avid fundraiser and supporter of the local chapter of Sons of the American Legion.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “Engagement. I will do my best to be informed, present and available to Eldorians. Transparency. The council serves the community and Eldorians deserve to be informed of, and involved in, decisions being made. Innovative Thinking. We all recognize the challenges facing rural communities such as ours. Doing things the same way they've always been done will not yield new results. City leadership needs to bring new ideas to the table and I will do my best to lead that charge.”
Trevor Fisher
Age: 34
Occupation: Prep and extraction operator at Cargill
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election? “I think Eldora has a lot of potential and would like to help move the community forward.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “Business and supervisor experience.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “Honesty, team player, team work and open mindedness.”
Mike May Jr.
Age: 48
Occupation: Facilities manager at South Hardin schools
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election? “Several reasons: young people need to get involved. I feel a council that works together better is best for Eldora.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I have been in management and a business owner for many years. I'm willing to speak for the people.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “The people of Eldora can expect me to use basic common-sense decisions. That best supports Eldora and its voters. If elected I will vote for the majority of the people. This is not for personal gain. I care about Eldora.”
Eric Neuer
Age: 54
Occupation: Customer service
Previous elected experience: No public elected experience
Why did you decide to run for re-election/election? “Encouragement from other people who are politically active at local and national levels.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “Have been involved at various levels of management in business and industry over the past 30 years.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I believe in the principle of ‘Seek first to understand, then be understood.’ I believe it is important to first discover what the citizenry wants and then work as the executor to bring it to reality. I fully believe in the power of our constitution and defense of our civil liberties.”
Jerry Kramer
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired
Previous elected experience: Kramer was mayor of Steamboat Rock in the early 1970s. He was appointed to the Eldora City Council earlier this year to replace Aaron Budweg.
Why did you decide to run for election? “As I look back over the last eight months of serving on the council, I’ve seen firsthand the many problems that our community faces. I feel that we have made good progress since March, and I want to work hard to see the things we have begun to work on and explore come to fruition. In addition, having served on the finance committee for the city for the last several years, I want to continue the emphasis on controlling costs and minimizing any tax increase. Unlike the federal government we cannot print money. Sooner or later the bills come due! There is a limit on how much we can spend.”
What relevant experience would you bring to the position? “Currently, in addition to serving on the council and the finance committee and the personnel committee, I also serve on the boards of the following community organizations: the Eldora Children’s Center, The Pine Lake Food Shelf, the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation, and the Faith in Action (Friendship Club located in Iowa Falls but serving the entire county). In addition, I believe that 40 years in business combined with nine years as pastor in New Virginia/Medora and Ackley United Methodist Churches, gives me a solid background of both finances and people skills.”
What could your constituents expect if you’re elected? “Honesty, credibility and service to the community both today and well into the future. I will work towards the goal of working and voting based upon the best interests for Eldora both short and long term.
“I want to include my phone number (cell 641-751-0864) so people can feel free to contact me. Like I told people I served in New Virginia/Medora and Ackley, please feel free to call me between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and only after 9 p.m. if it is a life-or-death situation.
“I want to thank the many good employees of the city along with the growing numbers of community members who volunteer their time and service to our fine community. We can build a stronger community by working together!”
SCHOOL BOARD
District 4
(vote for one)
Jay Stanish
Age: 63
Occupation: Child Protection Worker
Previous elected experience: Stanish has served two terms on the E-NP School Board
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I consider public education to be hugely important in the life of the community, and I have enjoyed being a part of the board and having a say in school policy.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I have a degree in secondary education and taught college classes for BVU for several years.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “Continued active involvement in board, responsiveness to community members' concerns and a strong interest in improving the education of these wonderful kids.”
At Large
(vote for two)
Breanne Butler
Age: 40
Occupation: Registered nurse
Previous elected experience: None. Butler currently serves on the Hardin County Board of Health
Why did you decide to run for election? “I heard this said by the Lt. Gov. of North Carolina Mark Robinson, ‘We need our school board meetings as packed as our home football games!’ This really resonated with me, and I thought to myself why aren't the school board meetings packed with parents and community members, taxpayers? I have four children, three still in the district. I want to be involved in decision-making not only for my kids but also as a representative for our community and their kids! I want to bridge the gap between the community and the school board. In my opinion, community members, specifically parents are unsure of what the school board’s role is and how they as members of the community can be involved. I have had conversations with parents who have told me they don’t really have a problem with anything and that was why they didn't go to any school board meetings. You do not have to have a ‘problem’ to go to a school board meeting. You should be going as a parent, citizen and taxpayer.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “First and most important, I have children in the South Hardin school system. I am a South Hardin sports booster representative. I have had conversations with parents, staff and students in regard to issues and decisions that have been made within the school district.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I relate to people from all walks of life. I feel I am very approachable, and I have a strong belief in treating everyone equally. I am honest, passionate, and believe in transparency! Also, I think I am really funny although my kids may disagree!”
Jared Cook
Age: 40
Occupation: Farmer
Previous elected experience: Cook is in his first term on the E-NP School Board
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I enjoyed being on the board the first term. I believe we are headed down the right road but there are still some things that are unfinished. Also, I would like to see through the building projects we are hoping to get accomplished.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position: “I believe my experiences in life and on the farm have helped me to make decisions based on fact and in the best interests of the students.”
What could your constituents expect from you if elected? “I will continue to do what is best for the kids, the school, and the people who voted me on.
