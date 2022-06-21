The hardest thing is the house. The hardest thing is the friends. The hardest thing is seeing how hard it is for the kids. The hardest thing is . . . there’s no shortage of hardest things when you leave the place and the people that have been your world for the better part of 20 years.
This week will be my last at Times Citizen Communications, which makes this my last column in this publication and maybe my last column . . . ever? I’ve been a columnist, editor, manager or publisher of some kind since I was 20 years old and have always had a venue to cough my thoughts out in ink on newsprint if I had the urge. And I had the urge a little too often, in hindsight.
The new gig at the Cedar Rapids Gazette will require no writing for the paper of any kind. I’ll be behind the scenes, working with locals and those across the state and region who recognize the importance of a strong newspaper to its community. I’m in a position to dip my toes into those waters because of the unique leadership and example of so many thoughtful, progress-minded people right here in Hardin County.
Shortly after I arrived in Iowa Falls, Don Dauterive and Jay Luther shocked me when we were doing a remote for KIFG at the Ackley Golf Course. They told me they could see me taking the reins of TCC. I was the sports editor at the time; they were managers and their vote of confidence changed everything for me. Soon after, Jo Martin and Mark Hamilton entrusted me to be the public face of TCC with two core goals: keep our advertisers happy and help steer Iowa Falls toward success.
I was thrust into the mix of individuals, families and businesses that make this place different: the Howards, Campbells, Stockdales, Barlows, Weavers and so many others. I was a small part of achieving massive change and progress here; a new hospital, streetscape, The Met re-opening and a dozen other projects.
We helped launch Winter Rec Fest, I donated time and helped raise money for Calkins Nature Area and became a Watch Dog in my kids’ schools. All of which was encouraged by Times Citizen, which gave me the freedom to walk away from my desk to do those things. Because the leadership here and throughout Hardin County gets it; a thriving rural community is only as good as the people and businesses that operate within it.
Every community has its influencers and its committees and its people of resource. Not every community can pull them together to accomplish critical things, leverage those individual strengths to think big and do big. Iowa Falls is special, I’m so lucky to have stumbled in here thinking it was a stop on my way to bigger and better. Iowa Falls is sending me off definitely bigger (thanks, Heavenly’s, Chuong Garden, Timbukbrü and Las Flores) and certainly better.
If I love this place so much, why would I leave? Well, when leadership at The Gazette started talking to us, they asked what I was passionate about. I am what Iowa Falls made me. I care about the future of Iowa, its resources, businesses, schools and its newspapers. Times Citizen afforded me the opportunity to experiment and contribute to the larger newspaper landscape. Those contributions are the work I’m most proud of and I’m looking forward to doing it on a grander scale.
But I’ll miss so much here and have been feeling the weight of those “hardest” things keenly these past few weeks. I’ll miss knowing every one of my neighbors and that they are looking out for my kids as much as they do their own. I’ll miss being greeted by my first name and a smile every time I walk into Fareway to grab quick dinner fixings. I’ll miss never being more than five minutes from home, work or my kids’ school. I’ll miss nodding to everyone I pass on the street not because I’m being cordial, but because I know them, their family and their place of business.
And, maybe more than anything, I’ll miss being Tony from the newspaper.
Thanks for allowing me to be a part of this special place. It was great when I got here and will be great after I’m gone. I can’t wait to read next week’s Times Citizen to find out how you are all continuing to make it better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.