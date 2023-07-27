The 2023 Pine Lake Festival will be one for the books.
Beginning on Friday, July 28, at noon, a flea market and concession stands and the CCC building will be open for visitors at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Both will be open until 7 p.m. History buffs can also visit the Hardin County Historical Library from 1 to 4 p.m. The Scratch Cupcakery truck will be in front of the Hardin County Savings Bank from 2 to 6 p.m.
A Rock N’ Roll Reunion will be at the Legion parking lot from 5 to 11:30 p.m. There will be a beverage garden and food trucks along with plenty of singers during this time – Morgan Stone, The Hangmen, Ike Thomas, Gary Rolph and Katie Brown, Don Fisher, and the Mullins Brothers.
Saturday morning will feature the annual Farm Museum Breakfast at the Hardin County Farm Museum. Serving from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the meal will include pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks.
The Eldora Police Foundation will be holding their second annual cook-off contest with tasting to begin at 11:30 a.m. The public may sample the goods with a donation of $10 for a wristband.
The 10-mile leisure bike ride will begin from the Pine Lake Beach House at 7:30 a.m. Bikers will not be timed and can go at their own pace.
At 8 a.m., yoga will be held at the community garden, and for those that don’t enjoy yoga, the Pine Lake 5K Run/Walk will begin at the Pine Lake Beach House. The registration fee is $25 or $40 for those who wish to participate in both the 10-mile bike ride and the 5K fun run/walk. Those who sign up for both also have the opportunity for a giveaway.
Kiddos can also participate at 9:15 a.m. after the 5K’s awards. The kid's run is free.
Similar to Friday, the flea market, concessions and CCC building will be open at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, the Eldora Welcome Center and the Railroad Museum are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Hardin County Cruisers display from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
From 9 to 11:30 a.m., go get omelets for breakfast or brunch at the community garden.
The Farm Museum Threshing and Power Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also, at 9 a.m. is the Eldora Airport Open House, in which there will be aircraft and free snacks for visitors.
Twister Park will have a beverage garden until 10 p.m. and there will be a softball tournament, and a visit from the Conservation Station until 2 p.m.
Twister Park will also host the Pine Lake Festival Motorcycle Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At Memorial Park, a disc golf tournament will take place at 1 p.m.
The night’s music in Twister Park begins at 2 p.m. with the Prairie Creek String Band. Following will be Music in the Park by DJ Brent Tripp. The grand parade is at 5 p.m.
Saturday ends with the Final Mix Show band at 6:30 p.m. Catch the Six Pack Jack Band at Firehouse Grill at 7 p.m., or head over to Rock N’ Row to watch the Plastic Apartment cover band.
Sunday’s festivities are based at the Farm Museum with another breakfast at 7 a.m. and the Threshing and Power Show at 9 a.m. Lunch and concessions will open at 11 a.m. and the Back Porch Pickers will have live music beginning at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.