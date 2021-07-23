The volunteers who’ve spent the last year-plus planning RAGBRAI’s overnight July 27 stop in Iowa Falls know what to expect next week. They’ve met with RAGBRAI officials from Des Moines, they’ve drafted plans to address every possible situation, and many of them have participated in RAGBRAI – either as a bicyclists or a host – in past years.
But what about the rest of us? What can we expect? And how should we prepare for tens of thousands of cyclists and their support crews to roll into Hardin County next week? The Times Citizen spoke with local organizers to get an idea of what’s been planned, and what local residents should know before the masses arrive – whether you plan to participate in the fun, or avoid it.
Travel will be difficult
If you have to get around the northern part of Hardin County next Tuesday and Wednesday – especially within Iowa Falls – patience will be key. It will be very difficult to get anywhere from around 10 a.m. Tuesday to noon or later on Wednesday next week. RAGBRAI officials have told local organizers to expect upwards of 25,000 visitors. That includes bicyclists and their support crews, as well as others who come to town to watch the live bands, dine at vendors’ stands, or just watch the spectacle. Funneling 25,000 people into a town that normally accommodates 5,200 is bound to create some congestion.
“I think at a certain point in the early afternoon on Tuesday, movement in this town is going to be easiest and most effective if it’s foot traffic only,” said Joedy Dennis, Iowa Falls’ Building and Zoning director, who’s taken the lead on organizing campgrounds around town.
Bicyclists will enter town from the west via Washington Avenue. The route takes them north at Main Street, skirting the west side of Estes Park on their way to the main campground at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stick to the official route. There are 12 campgrounds throughout town, and beyond that, many visitors have made arrangements for their own accommodations, and that’s where they’ll be headed.
“People will be branching off [the route] in any given direction because they’re going places based on where they’re staying the night,” Jeff Burchfield, a member of the local RAGBRAI executive committee and a seasoned RAGBRAI veteran, said. “People will be going every which direction.”
Support vehicles will have their own route into town. They’ll come from Highway 20, north on Highway 65 into town, where they’ll turn off to go to campsites and private homes all over town. That means traffic into town from the south will also be congested and there could be significant delays.
Most roads in town will be open, the exception being the area around Estes Park downtown. Those roads will close at 6 a.m. on Monday, and remain closed until 12 p.m. on Wednesday. They include:
- Washington Avenue, from Oak Street to Main Street
- Estes Street, from Oak Street to Main Street
- Rocksylvania Avenue, from Oak Street to Main Street
- Stevens Street, from Iowa Street to Railroad Street
- Main Street, from Washington Avenue to Railroad Street
Both Dennis and Burchfield urged patience from those trying to get around town. They suggest leaving your vehicle at home and walking to your destination, or taking a free shuttle service to get to work or to the RAGBRAI festivities. (The shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and it is available to residents and visitors alike.)
“Have a plan,” Dennis advised. “Maybe it is you drive to work that morning, but if you’re working until 4 or 5, jump on a shuttle bus and they can get you closer to your house and you can walk home.”
Side streets may be impassable
Don’t count on the streets off the bicyclists’ route being easy to navigate. Dennis said four of the 12 campgrounds in town are located north of Washington Avenue on the west side of town. They don’t have any designated parking for support vehicles, so side streets will likely fill up, some on both sides of the street, and that could make them impassable for vehicles.
“Our city streets are not necessarily standard width streets,” Dennis said. “When you pile trucks, trailers, campers, buses on our side streets, you’re not going to be able to get through side streets with a vehicle. That’s my opinion, that’s the vision I have in my mind.”
Cell phone service will be spotty
With so many visitors coming to town – and most of them bringing their cell phones – RAGBRAI officials are warning communities along the route that cell phone service will be very minimal.
“U.S. Cellular and Verizon have told us when you congregate that many people in an overnight situation, there’s no additional resources out there to make cell service better,” Dennis said. “It’s just going to be an overload of the system. Internet service could be too.”
Rather than relying on being able to send a text message or make a cell phone call to connect with friends, visitors, family or work, make a communication plan ahead of time that doesn’t rely on cell phones.
There is a plan for emergency services
Local organizers have put in place a plan to respond to any emergencies that arise during RAGBRAI, whether they involve visitors or local residents. Dennis said firefighters will be stationed at every campground, able to provide immediate care should anyone need it. There will also be two locations in town - on the north and on the west - where fire trucks will be parked and ready to respond. Ambulances will be stationed at three locations in town, on the north, south and in the central district. In the event that there's an emergency and an ambulance can't get down a street, Dennis said there will be four UTVs available with backboard capabilities that can load a patient and transport them to an ambulance.
Buy your supplies early
You don’t wait until a blizzard arrives to buy your groceries, and you also shouldn’t wait until RAGBRAI arrives to go to the store. Dennis said residents should expect most stores – especially grocery stores, gas stations and stores like Walmart and Theisen’s to be busy with RAGBRAI riders and their support people, who will be trying to buy food, beverages, supplies and other items. If at all possible, you should plan to purchase food and other items before Tuesday.
Get alerts on your phone
Hardin County has implemented a new emergency notification system, and it will be in use for RAGBRAI next week. The system allows officials to send alerts about everything from inclement weather to road closures. Residents must sign up for the service, and they can do that through their cell phone or online. Go to alert.iowa.gov to sign up online, or download the Smart911 app. You can also sign up for the service by texting HARDINIA to 672-83. Read more about the AlertIowa system here.
Garbage, recycling pickup will change
Tuesdays and Wednesdays are garbage pickup days for some portions of Iowa Falls, and next week is also curbside recycling pickup day in town. RAGBRAI’s overnight stay will surely disrupt the ability of crews to get around town and pick those up.
The City of Iowa Falls is asking residents whose garbage pickup day is Tuesdays to have their trash bags or cans at the curb and ready to go the night before. Crews will head out at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and they will not go back to pick up late cans or bags. The department plans to use the same routine on Wednesday. Trucks will begin pickup at 4 a.m. and no late cans or bags will be picked up
Hardin County Solid Waste will operate its curbside recycling pickup in Iowa Falls in a similar way on Tuesday and Wednesday. Director Susan Engelking said crews will pick up as much as they can on Tuesday before RAGBRAI arrives. But she said if they can’t get down streets, they won’t. They’ll also plan to start later on Wednesday. She said it’s possible some homes will be missed. If that’s the case, residents can use the recycling dumpster at the city’s streets garage on South River Street to sort and deposit their own recyclables, or they can wait until the next curbside collection the week of Aug. 9.
Don’t forget to have fun
Maybe you’re excited RAGBRAI is coming to town; maybe you wish it would pass us by. Either way, it’s coming, and organizers urge local residents to get out and experience it.
“My understanding is this is a super, super fun time with genuine good people,” said Dennis, who’s never experienced RAGBRAI. “With the year that we’ve gone through and now having the opportunity to participate in this event and highlight this town and our community, it’s discouraging to hear people say ‘I don’t want nothing to do with that.’ It’s like an all-day-long parade, and my understanding is you will laugh so hard until you cry.”
Entertainment, food and vendors will be centered around Estes Park. Seven live music acts are scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, with an eighth booked to play at Julia O’Neil Park 7:30-10 a.m. on Wednesday. The beverage garden is open to people at 21 and over only.
In addition to the entertainment, local restaurants and 20 guest vendors will serve snacks, drinks and meals throughout the downtown area.
Above all, organizers urge patience.
“My best advice would be to proceed with caution that day, and with the understanding that a certain amount of patience and grace goes a long way,” Burchfield said. “So take some time, take a deep breath and look around at your surroundings and be overwhelmed and enjoy what this event has to offer.”
