This weekend's version of the Pine Lake Festival in Eldora will feature both some loved favorites and new attractions.
The whole thing kicks off Friday morning at 9 a.m. with the Downtown Eldora Sidewalk Sale. Brady Winter, president of the Eldora Chamber of Commerce, said at least six Eldora retail businesses will be setting up shop outside to offer special deals to customers.
Speaking of sales, later Friday the Eldora Library will hold a book sale from 2 to 6 p.m. at the library, and a flea market will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds beginning at 12 p.m. There will a Veteran's Memorial fundraiser meal at 11 a.m. in the grassy area next to the mini mall, and the CCC/POW Museum at the fairgrounds open at noon, with author Linda McCann scheduled to speak at the museum at 5:30 p.m. Also, the Hardin County Historical Society's house will be open on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The highlight of the night will be Pinestock '19 at the American Legion. Pinestock, previously known as the Rock & Roll Reunion, has been rebranded this year to make it more inclusive.
"I know they wanted to get away from calling it the Rock & Roll Reunion because it made it seem like it was only for class reunion people," Winter said.
Musical acts will include Corey & Meyer, Emily Vaughn, D.D. Campbell, DJ Fisher, Phafner, Ike and other local musicians. There will also be food, drinks and raffle prizes.
Saturday is chock full of events, including the Hardin County Farm Museum's Threshing Day, which will start with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Other events throughout the day include a presentation by author Carol Bodensteiner, as well as storytime, threshing of oats, bailing straw, a petting barn, wagon rides, a vintage truck display, scavenger hunt, outdoor games and much more. A full list of farm museum events can be found here.
Also on Saturday, a 5K race is planned. The location of the start has changed. It will start in front of The Vintage Poppy store downtown (1217 14th Ave.). Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will start at 8:30. No pre-registration is necessary. Prizes will be awarded for age groups, which include 13 and under; 14-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; and 50 and up.
Aspiring cooks are invited to head to the Community Garden for the "Watch it Grow" event that will feature a free meal and a farm-to-table cooking class with Dana Cantor-Swasand. It will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Another highlight of Saturday's slate will be a motorcycle show starting at 1 p.m. on 12th Avenue and 12th Street near the old school. Participants can register their bikes for $5 each, and 100 percent of the entry fees will be returned via prize money. The event will feature food and craft vendors, along with Logs 4 Heroes chainsaw sculptures.
"The motorcycle show should be a lot of fun," Winter said. "We had at least 20 bikes register just in the first couple of days after we announced it."
Saturday night will end with a performance by the Mary Runyan Band at The Firehouse Saloon and Grill at 8 p.m.
Finally, Sunday will start with a church service at the Hardin County Farm Museum at 8 a.m. The Hawkeye Archaeological Society will be set up at the fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a picnic will be held at Dorothy's Senior Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also on Sunday, there will be pony rides, a bouncy house, face painting and carnival games at the same location as the motorcycle show (one block north of Hardin County Savings bank, on 12th Street). The Friends of Pine Lake will host a rubber ducky race at the Lower Spillway at 2 p.m. Prizes include $150 cash and gift cards ranging from $60-$25. Sunday will finish with a free showing of "Toy Story 4" at the Grand Theatre.
Find more information about Pine Lake Festival here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.