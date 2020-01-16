- Access Inc in Hampton will closed on Fri., Jan 17.
- The AGWSR at BCLUW girls and boys basketball games, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, have been moved to Thursday. Girls tip off at 6:15 p.m. with the boys to follow.
- Alden Elementary will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Eldora-New Providence schools will be closed on Friday, Jan.17.
- Iowa Falls schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Hubbard-Radcliffe schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- The Ruth Project meat distribution that would have been on Friday, Jan. 17, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20. For more information contact Marlys Williams at 648-6617.
- The Thrift Store of Iowa Falls will be closed Friday, Jan. 17th, and Saturday, Jan. 18th, due to the weather.
