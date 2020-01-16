- 502 Grill House will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan 17 and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan 20.
- The City of Ackley is under a snow emergency until noon Saturday, Jan 18.
- The AGWSR Cougar Invite wrestling meet scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 has been canceled.
- The Alden Public Library is closed on Saturday.
- The Alden United Church of Christ Sunday School and worship is canceled for Jan. 19. The Soup Festival will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26.
- Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls has canceled it's 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 service. Sunday morning service still on.
- Cash for Cans in Iowa Falls will closed on Saturday, Jan. 18.
- Ellsworth Community College will be closing at noon on Friday, Jan 17. There will be no afternoon or evening activities.
- Ellsworth Community College vs. NIACC women's and men's basketball games scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 have been postponed to Sunday, Jan. 19 at 1 and 3 p.m.
- Gateway Insurance Services will be closed on Friday, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. and will reopen Monday for normal hours.
- The Ruth Project meat distribution that would have been on Friday, Jan. 17, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20. For more information contact Marlys Williams at 648-6617.
- Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, Saturday service is canceled.
- The Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation has canceled youth basketball for first and second grades, which was scheduled for Saturday morning, Jan. 18.
- The South Hardin-BCLUW Storm Wrestling Invite in Eldora on Saturday has been canceled.
- The South Hardin at BCLUW girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed to a later date.
- St. Matthews in Iowa Falls Sunday, Jan. 19, 10:30 AM worship service is cancelled.
- St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls, the 6:30 Saturday mass is still on as scheduled but obligation is disposed for all who think it is not safe to go out.
- St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hampton, Saturday's mass is canceled.
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams will not be having services on Sunday, Jan. 19. They will be on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
- St. Paul Lutheran Church in Buckeye has canceled services for Sunday, Jan. 19.
- St Peters UCC Church in rural Geneva Sunday service is canceled.
- The Church Women United Thrift Store of Iowa Falls will be closed Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18.
breaking weather alert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.