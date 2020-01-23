- AGWSR is closed on Thursday, January 23.
- Ellsworth Community College is on a 2 hour late start on Thursday, January 23. Classes and offices open at 10AM
- Iowa Falls-Alden CSD are closed on Thursday, 1/23/2020.
- South Hardin CSD are closed on Thursday, 1/23/2020. High school activities may still be a possibly if Fog lifts by afternoon.
