- 502 Grill House will close at 2PM on Friday, Jan 17 and will reopen at 11 AM on Monday, Jan 20.
- Access Inc in Hampton will closed on Friday, Jan 17.
- The City of Ackley is under a snow emergency until noon Saturday, Jan 18.
- The AGWSR Cougar Invite wrestling meet scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 has been canceled.
- AGWSR schools will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Alden Elementary will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Alden Library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Cash for Cans in Iowa Falls will closed on Saturday, Jan. 18.
- Eldora-New Providence schools will be closed on Friday, Jan.17.
- Ellsworth Community College will be closing at noon on Friday, Jan 17. There will be no afternoon or evening activities.
- Ellsworth Community College vs. NIACC women's and men's basketball games scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 have been postponed.
- Gateway Insurance Services will be closed on Friday, Jan 17, at 2pm and will reopen Monday for normal hours.
- Hampton-Dumont-Cal Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- The Hardin County Extension Office in Iowa Falls closed at 11:00 a.m. this morning due to deteriorating weather conditions.
- Hardin County Treasurer’s office is closing at 12:30 on Friday, Jan 17, due to weather. The Courthouse is not closed. The Courthouse will closed on Monday the 20th.
- Hubbard-Radcliffe schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- The Ruth Project meat distribution that would have been on Friday, Jan. 17, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20. For more information contact Marlys Williams at 648-6617.
- Iowa Falls schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Iowa Falls-Alden's home basketball games versus St. Edmond on Friday, Jan. 17 have been postponed. They will be played on Thursday, Jan. 30.
- Iowa Falls City Hall is closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Iowa Falls Moose Lodge's fish fry set for 6 p.m. Friday evening has been canceled.
- The Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation has canceled youth basketball for first and second grades, which was scheduled for Saturday morning, Jan. 18.
- People Rides has canceled all rides in Hardin County for Friday, Jan 17.
- Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls will have no second shift on Friday, Jan 17.
- Rural Iowa Landfill in Eldora will be closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan 17, due to weather.
- South Hardin Schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 17.
- The South Hardin-BCLUW Storm Wrestling Invite in Eldora on Saturday has been canceled.
- Storm Chasers Youth Wrestling Tournament in Eldora on Friday, Jan. 17 has been postponed to Jan. 24.
- The Church Women United Thrift Store of Iowa Falls will be closed Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18.
- The USDA Service Center in Iowa Falls will be closing at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.