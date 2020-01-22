- Access Inc. will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- AGWSR will be running hard surface routes only beginning the afternoon of Jan. 22 and running through Jan. 24.
- The Alden City Council meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., has been moved up to 4 p.m.
- Bethany Lutheran Church has cancelled family night, confirmation, and all activities for Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- Ellsworth Community College is on a 2-hour delay for Wednesday, Jan. 22. Classes and offices will open at 10 a.m.
- Hampton-Dumont schools are closed with no activities on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- Hampton's St. Patrick's Catholic Church has canceled religious education classes for Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- Iowa Falls-Alden schools buses are operating on hard surface roads only.
- The community meal and all activities at the Iowa Falls First United Methodist Church for this evening, Jan 22, has been canceled.
- The River's Edge Church is canceling tonight's middle and high school youth group, but there are some particulars on the after school group "Club 45". Should the schools not release earlier than normal they will be ready to receive students that arrive to Club 45, but their goal will be to help them contact a family member to pick them up as soon as possible and keep them warm until someone can get them rather than their normal program routine.
- South Hardin schools are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
breaking weather alert
