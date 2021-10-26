Voters in the Eldora-New Providence School District who cast a ballot in the Nov. 2 general election will be asked two questions in addition to voting for candidates for local office.
One question will ask voters to approve a new Revenue Purpose Statement to direct the school district’s spending of state penny sales tax revenues on improving school facilities, technology and equipment for the district. If the new Revenue Purpose Statement is approved it will not impact property owners’ taxes; it only directs how those sales tax revenues can be spent.
Voters will also be asked for their approval to extend the current Physical Plant & Equipment Levy for an additional 10 years. The extension would not increase taxes, but instead keep the current levy in place for 10 additional years. The levy is $1.34 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable assessed value.
Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer said the votes are important as the E-NP School District seeks to continue to maintain and improve school facilities, equipment, technology and provide safe and reliable transportation for students. He said the E-NP School District has some projects on the horizon, including a complete renovation of the current elementary school, as well as work on the district’s career and technical education facilities and athletic facilities at the high school. Zellmer said without the extension of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, and by not approving the new Revenue Purpose Statement, the district will struggle to continue to operate and maintain its current buildings and provide improvements.
For any additional information or answers to questions about the revenue purpose statement and levy, please see the district’s web site at www.southhardink12.ia.us or contact Zellmer at 641-939-5631 or azellmer@southhardin.org.
