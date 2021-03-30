As distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses continues across the state, Hardin County Public Health has announced a change to the way local residents can register for the shots.
In January, the local public health agency debuted a Google form that collected the names and contact information of people who wanted to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, that form is being retired. Instead, local public health officials want the public to sign up for vaccine appointments on the Greenbelt Home Care website. (Find that website here.)
On Monday, Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rock Reents sent an email detailing the changes. She said the public will be able to use the website to access available appointments and to check whether they are currently eligible for a vaccine. People who have asked to be notified by phone or email of vaccine availability will continue to receive notifications that way. People who don’t have internet access, who have difficulty navigating the website or who are homebound are asked to call Hardin County Public Health between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for help signing up. (The phone number is 641-939-8444.)
In her announcement, Reents noted that on March 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds said beginning April 5, any Iowan who wants a vaccine should be able to receive one, assuming the vaccine allocations to the state increase as expected. Reents said Hardin County Public Health is still receiving 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week – the same allotment it’s been receiving since early February. But other vaccinators in the county – HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls and NuCara Pharmacy in Ackley – are receiving vaccine doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership and they are able to distribute those to the public.
“I feel fairly confident that once April 5 rolls around we will be able to vaccinate anyone who wants it with the amount of vaccine that we are currently receiving in Hardin County,” Reents wrote on Monday afternoon.
As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting that 3,185 Hardin County residents – about 18.9 percent of the county’s population – had been fully vaccinated. Another 1,906 local residents – roughly 11.3 percent – have received their first vaccination dose.
