RAGBRAI is an experience like no other. Tens of thousands of bicyclists and their support vehicles set off from the western edge of the state, bound for the Mississippi River. In between, they log hundreds of miles, meet people from around the world, and eat countless pieces of pie.
On Tuesday, RAGBRAI rolled into Hardin County – its first trip through the area since 2015. After a stops in Webster City, Blairsburg and Williams, riders made their way to Alden before ending the day in Iowa Falls for the tour’s first Scenic City overnight since 2004.
The Times Citizen news staff went out throughout the day Tuesday to talk with people in Alden and Iowa Falls – both locals and visitors – about what they were seeing, what they were doing and what they love about RAGBRAI. Find those stories of RAGBRAI below.
First to Float
Kevin Nielson, of Oxford, Neb., is a first-time RAGBRAI rider and was one of the early arrivals to claim a tube and cool off in the Iowa River. Nielson said he’s long had RAGBRAI on his bucket listed and signed up with a charter to travel solo this year. It hasn’t been a disappointment.
“The highlight has been just the hospitality of all these small towns,” Nielson said. “It's just like a party every night. Everybody's happy to see us. Just the friendliness. We pulled into a little town this morning - my first little stop - and I thought ‘Oh, no one's going to stop there.’ It was maybe seven miles in and I was one of the first people on Main Street. By the time I left, you couldn't hardly walk down Main Street. It's just awesome to see in these little towns.”
The river wasn’t Nielson’s first attempt at cooling off. He said he picked up some homemade ice cream on his way into town.
Tarheels Setting Sail
Link and Harriet Page of Knightdale, N.C., were diving into their first-ever hot beef sundae shortly after arriving in Iowa Falls, where first-time RAGBRAIer Link was just starting his journey in the Hawkeye State. Aside from the gravy-drenched Iowa delicacy, the Pages were raving about the help they’d already found at an Iowa Falls information booth.
“I’d just like to give a shout out to Robin (Sampson),” Harriet said. “She is the chairperson of the vendors and she was very helpful, answering questions about the city and about RAGBRAI and she even took our phone number and called us back with some more information. Yay Robin, we love you!”
Link is a regular cyclist on the Mountains to the Coast ride in his home state, but RAGBRAI was a new experience altogether for him.
“Just the idea of 20,000, maniacs riding bicycles, and I'm gonna be one of them, 20,000 and one.”
Father/Daughter Rookies
Tom Saponas of Colorado Springs and his daughter Jen Saponas were among the first to pull into Rock Run Elementary, where they were camping with Pork Belly Ventures.
“We got here too early,” Tom said, “They don’t start serving beer until noon!”
A correction from the Times Citizen that the Iowa Falls beer tent opened early brought a smile to Tom’s face, who said he already had a one-inch-thick pork chop down the hatch.
The Saponas duo was caught up in one of the early stories of RAGBRAI – a high speed chase that happened onto the route.
“It was scary, the guy had to be doing 80 miles an hour with one side of his truck off the left side of the road, throwing up dirt and rocks. He was going so fast the bikers on the road didn’t have any warning. It’s very fortunate no one was hurt.”
The driver was hampered by stopsticks, then crashed, rolled and was apprehended after a short foot chase, according to the Des Moines Register.
A Meal Fit for a King
Most people who host RAGBRAI riders in their homes are happy to provide space, a shower, maybe even some snacks or a meal. And while Team Gourmet is happy to take advantage of showers and tent space, they don’t expect food. That’s because they’re the ones doing the cooking.
The team, whose 20-40 members come from all over the United States, was formed about 35 years ago. Once it has made arrangements for places to stay, its members start planning the menu. On Tuesday, at the Don and Jan Ruhde house on Crescent Drive in Iowa Falls, they were busy preparing a goat cheese salad, bourbon chicken, jambalaya and a seared cinnamon cake with macerated berries. Not your run-of-the-mill RAGBRAI meal.
“All of the fun happens in the kitchen,” said Joe Gill, who hails from Stafford, Va. He doesn’t ride RAGBRAI. Instead, he travels between stops with Maggie Amerpohl and Bethany Fisher, beginning meal prep as soon as they get to the next overnight location. They’re usually joined shortly thereafter by Gary Gard, of Darien, Ill., who rides straight through each day, eager to arrive and pitch in in the kitchen.
Everyone has a job on Team Gourmet, and they’re happy to pitch in, whether it’s meal prep, serving (they bring their own tables, chairs and tables service), or clean-up. It’s perfect for a team that’s grown close over the years.
“Maggie brought me on. She told me ‘You have to be a little bit crazy to do this,’” Fisher said. “I love the family aspect.”
Best Mom Ever
“You got it!” “Top of the hill and it’s over!” “Look at what you did today! Awesome!”
Debbie Whittie wasn’t going to let a bicycle pass her Tuesday afternoon without commending its rider for a job well done. The West Des Moines woman (and grandmother of 12) isn’t riding RAGBRAI this week, but she’s doing the next best thing: helping her son and his friend by driving their support vehicle. After arriving in Iowa Falls on Tuesday, she set up a chair in the shade and started shouting encouragement to cyclists as they made their way up the final hill of the day’s ride.
“This is such a hill and I just want them to make it,” she said. “I want them to know they did a good job. They’ve just done something that not all of us can do. And it’s 90 degrees out!”
Whittie, who was wearing a T-shirt proclaiming her the “Best Mom Ever” has never ridden RAGBRAI, but after retiring last year and witnessing this year’s ride, she thinks she may be up for it in the future.
For now, though, she’ll settle for encouraging others and offering high-fives.
“What are we here for except to help people?”
The Right Seat on the Bus
Inside the well-air-conditioned Iowa Falls City Hall, the traffic of dozens of walkie-talkies could be heard over speakers. Representatives of law enforcement, EMS, RAGBRAI and the local volunteers was monitoring radio traffic, responding to requests and tending to minor hiccups in the day.
Michelle Nederhoff, of Iowa Falls, has ridden every RAGBRAI since 2008. In fact, she and husband Adam Nederhoff met on RAGBRAI. But on Tuesday she left her bicycle at home in order to volunteer in the central command center. She was missing out on the fun, but even without her RAGBRAI duties, Nederhoff wouldn’t have been able to participate – she’s expecting her first child in less than a month.
As for how things were going on Tuesday?
“There’s been no problem that can’t be handled,” she said. “I think everybody is in the right seat on the bus.”
Putting Muscles to Work
Evan Wilke’s bag filled with his tent, spare clothes and other supplies wasn’t light, something Kenyon Boyd found out the hard way when he lugged it a couple hundred yards from the parking lot to Wilke’s campsite at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.
Luckily the Burlington native has plenty of strength to spare, something he’ll need to use playing center on the Ellsworth Community College football team this fall. Boyd and his freshmen teammates spent Monday and Tuesday exchanging helmets for volunteer caps, erecting fencing around Estes Park and unloading riders’ bags and helping them move it to their campsite.
Boyd, sweating a bit from the haul said he and his teammates are happy to help even it is a little warm outside.”
“It’s a little hot, but helping people is always good and I enjoy it,” Boyd said.
From Manhattan to fields of Maize
Stephen Brown works in the heart of civilization, Manhattan, New York. But this week he’s trading in his penny loafers for pedals. Brown rode his first RAGBRAI nine years ago in 2012 due to an unlikely connection, his former boss.
Brown is the assistant dean of enrollment at Fordham University and former University of Iowa graduate and former Dean of Fordham Law Michael Martin had some strong advice for him.
“He said you haven’t ridden if you haven’t done RAGBRAI, so that got me out in 2012,” Brown said.
This is the third year Brown has ridden across Iowa. He said it’s gotten him through some tough times in the past.
“In 2018 (my wife and I) were having a bad year, work was bad,” he said. “She said, ‘You know, you have to go and she registered me herself.”
What in the world is that?
Scott Fallon gets some off looks and a lot of question when he brings his Velomobiel from North Carolina to ride across Iowa. The blue and yellow bullet-shaped bike stands out from the crowd.
“It’s in a class of bicycles called human powered vehicles,” Fallon said. “It has taillights, turn signals, a horn and it’s allowed to drive in traffic in Europe.”
Because of superior aerodynamic capabilities, pedaling on a velomobile bike takes less effort, allowing cyclists to travel more quickly and further than on a normal bicycle.
The bike was fabricated in the Netherlands and a custom bike can be ordered and built in about three months. They generally cost between $5,000 and $7,000.
Not Your Average Wedding
A traditional wedding was never in the cards for Cole Ledbetter and Kelsi Jurik.
They wanted to do something unique for their wedding ceremony, and Ledbetter - a biking enthusiast - said he took notice of the renovated gazebo on the northeast side of the Alden Park.
Ledbetter visited the community a few years ago to take part in a gravel bike race called the Sterile Iowan.
"People have asked me a lot why Alden? My response to that is 'Why not?' Look at this place, it's great with the river and the backdrop," Ledbetter said.
During a very warm Tuesday afternoon, friends and other bikers formed a tunnel along the sidewalk that leads to the gazebo. One of Ledbetter's friends became ordained and performed the ceremony.
There were loud cheers when the couple were announced as husband and wife.
Jurik said there was not a better day to get married than on gravel day. Ledbetter carries a passion for biking off the beaten path.
"I had some stuff to do with gravel day. I love everything about it. Gets you away from cars and scenery," Ledbetter said.
Jurik added that now the couple has a unique memory they will carry forever.
"A normalized wedding was never in the cards for us. We are both unique individuals, so why not do it during an event we both love?" Jurik said. "We look at it as throwing a big party with all of our friends."
Bikes and Boats
As a 14-year-old girl, Kylah Smith is probably more interested in boys, blush and bands than she is boats. But Tuesday she found herself selling $10 tickets for hour-long rides on the Empress Riverboat.
“My mom made me do it,” Kylah said, referring to new Scenic City Empress Boat Club Director Jessica Smith.
The incoming Iowa Falls-Alden High School freshman said the day started slow with only three riders on the 1 p.m. ride, but business picked up for the 2:30 p.m. ride with almost 30 passengers, and the 4 p.m. cruise was filling up fast.
As to her favorite part of the day – “I just like interacting with all the people,” she said.
Local Boy, Big Stage
Aaron McClanahan is no stranger to the hot spotlight of the mid-day sun in Estes Park. Nor is the singer-guitarist a stranger to RAGBRAI. Still, Tuesday was a first for the Iowa Falls native.
“I’ve traveled across the state with RAGBRAI just playing my guitar here and there, and I’ve played RAGBRAI stages before,” McClanahan said. “But I’ve never played in Iowa Falls for RAGBRAI. It’s pretty exciting.”
Before his noon set, McClanahan sat in the shade and listed to the opening band The Day Drinkers and was just mesmerized by the whole set-up. He said he is in the pro-RAGBRAI camp, even though he knows riders will not likely be paying a lot of attention to him.
“There’s two camps,” McClanahan said. “One camp is thinking it’s going to be a mess and get upset because they can’t get around or something is closed. The other believes it’s good for Iowa Falls in almost every way aside from the inconvenience. I’m in the ‘it’s really good for Iowa Falls’ camp. This is really cool – even if I am just background music for an hour.”
Some days better than others
Sidney Dietz found out in 1996 that he has Multiple sclerosis. While some days are better than others, he's riding his third RAGBRAI. The Texas native and current Berkley, Calif. resident said riding the week is a sense of freedom from the disease. He, like others he meets who ask him about his “I Ride With MS” jersey, sometimes has trouble walking, but riding a bike is different.
“It’s a little bit of a struggle, especially when it’s so hot,” Dietz said. “But I’m trying to use it before I lose it. I use RAGBRAI as kind of another thing in my year that I need to be ready for. I want to stay on the bike and stay riding. I think for a lot of people, it’s easier to ride than to walk.”
At 52, Dietz said he’s had some dark years, but this is a good year. It’s a good ride this week, too.
“Iowa is always beautiful and the people are so nice,” Dietz said. “It has not been a struggle to be honest. It’s been more like a celebration of being healthy and having fun. I love rural Iowa. I’ve seen some incredible towns. My body doesn’t always do quite what I want, but that’s life – you get three-quarters of what you want.”
Any Combo Will Do
When it comes to ice cream, Britt native Curt Rounds said almost any combination will work. On Tuesday, the Iowa Falls combo was goat cheese and roasted cherry.
“It’s delicious,” he said. Rounds, 64, is on his fourth RAGBRAI – three of which he's ridden in the entirety.
“I’m from Iowa so nothing here is new to me,” Rounds said. “I suppose coming from New York or California it’d be a whole new experience – like walking back in time.”
As far as food goes, he seeks Mr. Pork Chop on the route and churches at the overnight stop. Ice cream?
“This is the only ice cream I’ve had today, but usually I stop at the Amish ice cream and pie stand,” Rounds said. “I didn’t see them today.”
Stir-fry in the Heartland
Terri Johnk and her crew hail from just southeast of Sioux City – Hornick, Iowa. They have done the RAGBRAI route at least 15 times . . . as a vendor with Pacific Rim Noodle House.
While it sounds exotic, it’s pretty straight forward. The kicker is, it’s all locally sourced food. Specifically, the main ingredients come from her farm-to-table operation in Hornick. The week tends to zap the inventory, so they use local grocery stores at each stop. That means early mornings to get ahead of the riders.
“We might get a couple hours of sleep a night between tearing down and setting up at the next overnight stop,” Johnk said. “A lot of the logistics starts way before RAGBRAI as we ready to get on the road.”
It's a Family Thing
Todd Harper may never have even thought about riding RAGBRAI, even though he sort of married into it. His wife Christy (Crosser) Harper is from Iowa Falls. She just happened to mention to him that the event was going through her hometown. So the pair left Derwood, Md. And came to Iowa.
“She told me about it so we packed up and flew out for our first ride,” Harper said. “I’m really enjoying it. I’ve been to Iowa Falls, but there’s a lot more going on right now. “I’m glad we got done early so we could relax and chill out with the bands a little bit. She’s catching up with her dad and brother and I’m just here in the park.”
Shade and a Nap
Dan Drey, of Schaller, has been on RAGBRAI four time before this one. In that short time he’s learned one valuable lesson: find shade and catch a nap. That’s where he was, on a table with eyes closed as the Brian Herrin Band played in the background. His head wasn’t down long, though.
“It’s a little warm,” Drey said. “But it’s been a good ride. Real scenic coming into Iowa Falls. I haven’t been to any of the towns on this route so it’s all new to me. And this here is nice the way they have it set up from one stage to the other stage.”
Drey gives himself the opportunity to get in those naps. He’s not part of a team, but has friends on the route that he meets up with at each overnight stop.
“I like to ride by myself so I can relax because I don’t want any stress,” Drey said. “I just want to enjoy it. And it’s nice to just ride and think, meet new people and enjoy the scenery.”
Teens Say Hello
Alden swimming pool lifeguards Tommy Lee, Lacey Kobriger, Jazz Dagel and Ella Scholte welcomed RAGBRAI riders on Main Street as the cyclists entered town. It was still cool when they went out in the morning, but they knew it was only going to get hotter.
The group of teenagers was out until 12 before they worked the pool for cyclists – and others – who wanted to cool off.
While they remember when the event came through on the way to Eldora in 2015, this was a different experience for them.
“I think I’m more shocked by the style of clothing that I see,” Lee said.
Best Seat in the House
Lori Jondall and Whitney Stevenson first went out on Washington Street in Alden to welcome the cyclists into town. However, they quickly realized that the route was going a different way and hopped onto a Ranger and moved where they could see the bikers coming in.
From the first riders they saw at a little after 8 a.m. to the last, they said they liked seeing all the different bikes and outfits and every one of the bikers was friendly and waved or said hello as they came by.
“Having people come to our little town always makes it exciting. The support that Alden can get,” Stevenson said. “It’s fun just to watch. People watch and talk to people and greet them.”
“And see them happy coming down our little area and community,” Jondall added.
Riding for a Cause
Anybody can join Team Red White and Blue, but they group is a veteran service organization. This week it has 60 members from all over the country riding. Brett SanPietro, Paul Carter, Mike McNett and Jeremy Komasz lazed in the shade in the Alden Park on Tuesday. The group left Fort Dodge at different times throughout the morning so that everyone has someone to ride with.
The mission of Team Red White and Blue is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans.
“A big thing for us, the benefits of physical activity and just social connection with other veterans and with your community. For something like RAGBRAI, the first time that I found out about this a couple of years ago it seemed like a cool idea but I knew I would never people able to find people that could find a family member to come support you for seven days,” SanPietro said. “If this is something you’re even vaguely interested in, we’ll cover all the support, we’ll make sure you’ll never ride alone. You just have to get to LeMars, Iowa and we’ve got you.”
Taking the Scenic Route
Chris Van Roekel may be in the minority, but he's a fan of the gravel route that was offered for the first time on this year's RAGBRAI ride.
The Glidden resident was one of the first few bikers to reach Alden on Tuesday morning, and he proudly reached the west end of the community to a welcome sight. The presence of the Iowa River and the amount of tree shade were some of the draws for Van Roekel. He said it was his first time visiting the small community.
"I always do day one and I always like the gravel routes. So I decided to do day one through day three. I love the challenge of it, but also when you get on that loop, you end up by yourself. It feels like it was designed just for me," Van Roekel said.
He views RAGBRAI as a grassroots event that spotlights the smaller communities along the path.
Van Roekel was not planning to head toward Iowa Falls later in the day. His 2021 RAGBRAI experience ended in Alden, as he had a test to study for.
"I'm taking a college class and have a test to take tonight," Van Roekel said. "I guess that gives me a reason to stop."
Butt powder anyone?
There was plenty of laughter near the west end of Alden City Park, where a unique fundraiser for the Alden Food Pantry took place.
An idea crafted by Greg Lascheid and expanded with the help of local welder Mike Oliver offered sore butt relief for willing riders. The contraption was called the "Butt Duster" and provided monkey butt powder for relief.
"What do riders need when they come into town after a decent ride? Their butts probably hurt from sitting on the bike for hours at a time," Lascheid said. "So we came up with a machine to apply butt powder to their affected areas. Then give them recovery with a fan and a cooling pool. It sounds a little strange, but people seem to be enjoying it."
Oliver built the contraption using bike tires, a bed pan and an air horn. Handle bars were added to give the machine a bike-like feel.
With the squeeze of the air horn, the pan flips up and sends the powder to the targeted area.
Julia Little, a 12-year-old California resident, was riding RAGBRAI with family members for the second time. She eagerly volunteered to try out the Butt Duster.
"This is a great time because I love to see what each town and stop has to offer. This thing is very unique!" Little said.
Oppressive Heat is an Obstacle
Sioux City resident Bill Dunn counted himself among the lucky riders who made their way into Alden Tuesday morning. His primary objective? Find a tree and enjoy the view of the Iowa River.
While Dunn likes the challenge of trekking across Iowa every summer, the heat has proved a greater challenge during this year's ride so far. With the humidity expected to take temps up to 95 degrees, staying cool was a priority. Dunn said sleeping at night has not been easy so far.
"I try to make sure I have cold water, and fill up on ice when I can and finding a shady spot when I start to feel hot. It may be in a farm field with a lone tree or a town," Dunn said. "I've struggled sleeping so I try to go into the overnight towns and find an air conditioned restaurant or movie theater and cool off."
Dunn reached Alden at 10:30 a.m. and was planning to stay for a good portion of the day. He said he judges how long he stays in the pass-through towns by three conditions: tree shade, good music and food.
"This town passes the test for me," Dunn said.
Managing Beer Intake
For many, the fun of the RAGBRAI experience includes sampling several beers at the community stops. Iowa City resident Derek Temperley has learned how to manage his alcohol intake through his experiences during past years. He said the key is to balance water with beer and not let the latter tip the scales.
"I try to do good balance of hydration and dehydration. So one water and one beer. In one day on the course I will probably consume four beers and six bottles of water. It can be trial and error," Temperley said. "Anyone on RAGBRAI makes that mistake. After a couple years I figured out take it easy at nights and enjoy the shows."
Bike Doctor is Popular
Kyle May was busy repairing and tuning up multiple bikes next to the Alden Post Office on Tuesday. An employee of Bike Tech in Cedar Rapids, May was assigned the Alden pass-through stop and liked what he saw of the newly renovated downtown area.
He said there are many issues that crop up with riders on RAGBRAI, and the gravel roads can be unforgiving for those who choose to go off the paved route.
"Today, I've already fixed flat tires and peddles have fallen off," May said. "Whatever the riders need, we are here for them. We can be a popular spot, that's for sure."
Prepping for a big crowd
Crystal Burgin started waitressing at the Westside in Alden six years ago, but missed out on the last time RAGBRAI stopped through the town in 2015. Tuesday was her first experience helping tend bar for a mass of visitors.
Preparation is key for any business, and Burgin said additional staff members were called in to help with the expected large crowd.
"We are waiting for them to get here," she said of the cyclists on Tuesday morning. "We've got a good crowd already but I know it's going to get crazy here in a few hours. We have ordered more beer and it takes a lot of teamwork at a staff. There's two bartenders here today and more waitresses, but it will be worth it to experience something like this."
Small-Town Spirit
St. Paul, Minn., resident Lori Klongtruatroke filled up her water bottle to prepare for the short bike ride east to Iowa Falls on Tuesday, and she was beaming about everything small-town Iowa had to offer.
In her eyes, Alden has a lot to be proud of.
"To be honest, I love the small towns. They have a lot more character than the overnight stops," Klongtruatroke said. "You all should be proud of what you did here today. Love the welcome we got and y'all have a great spirit here."
And with that remark, she began peddling her way east.
Sharing a Love of Cycling
Two friends, Jeffrey Stone and Kevin Sitzmann, didn’t have to travel far to join in this year's RAGBRAI. It started right in their backyard of Le Mars. This will be the pair’s 16th time riding in RAGBRAI. What keeps bringing them back? The opportunity to make new friends with shared interests.
“It’s just the camaraderie with the people that you meet on the ride,” Stone said. “You’ve got riders coming from all over, all from different states.”
RAGBRAI provides an opportunity for bike enthusiasts to meet others who also have a shared love of riding on two wheels.
One thing that the two friends did notice that was different about this year’s RAGBRAI is an increase in out-of-state riders – something that has always existed within RAGBRAI, but seems to have multiplied on this year’s ride.
Puppy on Board
Vanessa Cole and her husband drove from Dixon, Ill. to Sac City, Iowa on Thursday July 22 to begin their journey on their first RAGBRAI. Cole and her husband woke up at 4:30 Tuesday morning to make it to Iowa Falls.
“We took our tent down and we have a puppy that we brought with us, so we secured him, then we hopped on the bike and just started riding,” Cole said.
So far, RAGBRAI has been a positive experience for Cole. She’s gotten to make new friends, hang out with her husband and puppy, make new memories and indulge in her love of bike riding.
Crossing it off the List
Riding in RAGBRAI has always been on Dominic Brownlow’s bucket list. Brownlow, who is from Mumford, Tenn. drove more than 500 miles to Clinton, Iowa to be able to ride this year. Brownlow says he has always loved bike riding and spent time training in preparation for this year’s ride. So far Brownlow’s favorite part has been the food, specifically Beatman’s ice cream truck, which follows the riders from one stop to the next.
“I don’t pass up ice cream stops,” Brownlow said.
Something else Brownlow's enjoyed is getting to meet new faces from far away places.
“You meet a lot of people, people who you would never meet any other way from all over the country. From California and Washington, DC.”
It’s a family thing
Dom Mascardo and brothers Mark, Rick, Dennis have perhaps traveled the furthest to ride in RAGBRAI. At least from their original destination. Born in the Philippine Islands, each calls a different part of the United States home now. What sort of sets them apart is what they do when they get together.
In 2011, that included the Chicago Marathon. This year, for the first time, all four are riding RAGBRAI. Along for the ride is Summer Vaughn, Mark’s girlfriend.
“We just love spending time together as a family,” Dom said.
Riding across a state on a bicycle, though?
“That’s part of being a family, it’s not all fun and games,” Rick said. “Part of it is hardship, but you still come out of the other end as family. At the end of the day, it’s about connecting with family. That’s the hard part. Everybody gets pulled in a lot of different directions. Sometimes you have to figure out how to pull everybody back together. This is how we do that. I guess we prefer to do it through pain.”
“Do I like having knee problems, or days where it’s hard to move? No,” Mark said. “But the idea of being with family and being in this event culture is intoxicating to me.”
The four brothers were born in Manilla before the family immigrated to the United States in 1980. Dom now lives in North Liberty, Mark in Westminster, Colo., Rick in Burke, VA and Dennis in Iowa City. Between them and Summer, one drives the “sag wagon” while the other four ride. Tuesday was the first day Dom and Dennis got to ride together. It’s also the first RAGBRAI for Summer, who also just met Mark’s brothers on Saturday before the ride started.
When their father passed away in 2019, and as Dennis was about to turn 50, they decided to put the two together for RAGBRAI. Then the 2020 ride was canceled. Then Dennis had shoulder surgery this past March and can only ride a few hours a day.
“I would have rather run another marathon with them,” Dennis said. “I am kind of like a princess. I have to have indoor plumbing and the comforts of home. The thoughts of camping are actually more scary than training for a marathon.”
But he came along. Family.
