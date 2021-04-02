The logo uses the overnight stop’s theme, Nautical by Nature, a nod to the town's proximity to the Iowa River with a play on the name of the hip hop group Naughty by Nature. It also plays off the event’s bicycling theme and Iowa Falls’ proximity to the Iowa River.
Organizers of the overnight stop are also working on recruiting more volunteers to help with planning and at the RAGBRAI stop on July 27. They are planning an April event similar to “speed dating.” Prospective volunteers are invited to walk through a line of needs for volunteers and sign their names in the area or areas that interest them the most – everything from campgrounds and food, to hospitality and the beverage garden.
The volunteer sign-up will be held at Timbukbru Brewery (819 Washington Ave.) in Iowa Falls on Monday, April 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to volunteer sign-ups, there will be drawings every 30 minutes to award a free beverage of choice. All ages are welcome to attend and to volunteer for RAGBRAI.
Those who cannot attend the volunteer event, but are still interested in helping, are asked to call Michelle Nederhoff at mnederhoff@relion-ins.com or call 641-648-6684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.