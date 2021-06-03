Brace yourselves, Iowa Falls. The cyclists are coming.

In less than two months, an estimated 30,000 people will descend on the Scenic City to spend one night – and, hopefully, quite a bit of money – on their trip across the state as part of RAGBRAI. But before they get here, there’s a lot of work to be done.

The planning behind RAGBRAI’s overnight stay in Iowa Falls has been underway for more than a year. It stopped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was picked back up earlier this year. And much of that planning was on display during a town hall meeting at Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Tuesday evening. It was a chance for local RAGBRAI planners to share their plans with the public. And, more importantly, to ask for help.

“To say it takes a village is an understatement,” RAGBRAI Iowa Falls Executive Committee member Jeff Burchfield said. “We need your support, we need your neighbor’s support, we need their neighbor’s support.”

This year, RAGBRAI capped its registration at 14,000 cyclists. But those are just the registered riders. Every year, unregistered riders join the route for a day, days or the entire week. This week, RAGBRAI has told local organizers to expect 28,000 to 30,000 people in total. And Iowa Falls' location in central Iowa - as well as the ride into town being the second-shortest of the week - could bring additional people.

“We’re going to be overwhelmed,” said Joedy Dennis, Iowa Falls’ Building and Zoning director.

Dennis has led the effort to establish campgrounds throughout the town for riders. He has designated 12 campgrounds that have been approved by RAGBRAI officials. They utilize the local schools, parks and other city property like the fire station. Campgrounds will also be located in the green space at Heritage Care Center and at Ellsworth Estates along Rocksylvania Avenue.

In total, Dennis estimates he has campground space for about 20,000 people. But that will leave thousands of other cyclists and support people looking for places to stay. Which is where the Iowa Falls community can help. Many cyclists are looking for a place to stay – either inside a home, in an RV parked outside, or in a tent in a yard.

“I’ve maximized all of the green space I can,” Dennis said at Tuesday’s meeting. “There’s nothing else we can do – we can’t provide any more space.”

The RAGBRAI Iowa Falls Committee has established a Facebook group where cyclists can post that they’re looking for a yard or a house to stay in, and local residents can respond to offer up their homes, bathrooms or property. (Find the Facebook group here.)

RAGBRAI Iowa Falls Downtown Road Closures The epicenter of RAGBRAI activity in Iowa Falls will downtown, at Estes Park and on surrounding streets. The map above shows the road closures…

Local planners have also warned that getting around town when the cyclists arrive on July 27 will not be easy, and anyone who lives or works in town should plan accordingly. Bicycle traffic will arrive in town from the west, via Washington Avenue, while support vehicle traffic will come into town from the south on Highway 65. The only roads that will be closed are in the downtown area – around Estes Park and surrounding areas, where the food, vendors, entertainment and beverage garden will be located.

“You will be able to get around town, but don’t expect it to be efficiently,” Burchfield warned those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. “You’re going to have to be patient . . . If you’re in a hurry, take a deep breath and look at the people a little bit, enjoy the sights.”

The big push now is to get more volunteers signed up to help on July 27 and 28. Dennis said organizers predict they'll need more than 500 volunteers to help with everything from the beverage garden and vendors, to transportation, campgrounds and hospitality.

"We. Need. Your. Help," he emphasized on Tuesday. "If you can't volunteer to help, entice others to volunteer. There will be no volunteer that goes unused - individuals, married couples, families, large groups. We will make sure that you enjoy your time as you volunteer."

Burchfield, who's ridden every RAGBRAI since 2002, shared his enthusiasm with the two dozen people in attendance at Tuesday's meeting. He said RAGBRAI is always a positive experience, but this year - coming off of the pandemic - it could be an even bigger boon for the community.

“This is a great opportunity coming up,” he said. “The challenges that we and our community and the world has faced in the last year, for an opportunity to showcase our community and an opportunity for economic recovery. The potential is there and that’s why we said yes to both times that RAGBRAI asked us if we would host.”