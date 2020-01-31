Local bicycling enthusiasts and community leaders gathered at Iowa Falls’ Spoken Wheel Cyclery Bike Shop on Thursday to commemorate the announcement that Iowa Falls will be an overnight stop on the 48th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) in July.
The event could bring more than 15,000 people to town on July 21, as they travel from the previous stop in Fort Dodge, to the next stop in Waterloo. Planning for a crowd that large will be a massive local effort, and that work will start next week with the first meeting for volunteers. This is the first time since 2004 that RAGBRAI has planned an overnight stop in the Scenic City.
The meeting on Feb. 5 will choose volunteers for the RAGBRAI Iowa Falls executive committee, as well as representation on 20 subcommittees. Those subcommittees include: budget; fundraising; hospitality; publicity; web and social media; campground; food and vendors; housing; showers; sanitation; recycling; information center; volunteers; beverage garden; entertainment; special events; communications; transportation; electrical; and law enforcement and public safety.
The effort will require 80 to 100 volunteers to staff the executive and subcommittees. Meetings with RAGBRAI representatives will begin Feb. 11, and continue throughout the spring and into July.
If you’re interested in volunteering to help, attend the meeting at the Ellsworth Community College Ag and Renewable Energy Center’s conference room at 707 Ellsworth Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. If you’re not able to attend the meeting but would like to help contact Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street at 641-648-5549, or email chamber@iowafallschamber.com.
