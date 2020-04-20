RAGBRAI - the cross-state bicycle ride that was scheduled to spend a night in Iowa Falls this summer - will not be held this year. Instead, because of shutdowns and isolation guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the ride will be postponed to 2021. The decision was announced Monday.
The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa has been held every July since 1973. But organizers said Monday that they have been watching the impact of COVID-19 and holding conversations with “trusted partners” to determine the best course of action.
“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” said Dieter Drake, the ride’s director. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”
In making the announcement, RAGBRAI organizers said they will plan to have the July 25-31, 2021, with the same route.
Jeff Burchfield, an Iowa Falls resident and avid bicyclist, attended the overnight town announcement party in February, and was one of the first local volunteer organizers. He’s been following news about the pandemic and participating in conference calls with other overnight town organizers. He was expecting Monday’s announcement.
“You’re optimistic enough to think that at that point the pendulum is going to swing back the other direction and things are going to clear up,” he said of COVID-19’s spread in Iowa. “So we were hoping that that kind of thing was going to happen, but it obviously has not.”
Burchfield said he’s looking at the news with optimism.
“I guess the silver lining for us in Iowa Falls is that we’ve already put a lot of work into this initiative, so that work is not for all for not,” he said. “Secondly, hopefully as we are well on the rebound a year from now we can use it as a real opportunity to one, showcase our community, and two, use it as a real opportunity for our community as a recovery from this pandemic.”
After the announcement in February that Iowa Falls would be one of seven overnight towns (the Scenic City's last time since 2004), a group of organizers formed in Iowa Falls to begin the work of preparing to welcome thousands of bicyclists and their support teams. But when coronavirus closed schools and businesses last month, the planning committee put its efforts on hold. Burchfield said if the ride hadn’t been postponed, it would have been a challenge to make things happen on schedule.
“We were just moving at 110 mph and it didn’t seem like that was even fast enough with the timeline we had to use to meet the deadlines,” he said. “Now we just have a lot more time to plan and coordinate our effort.”
The full RAGBRAI route - including pass-through towns - has not been released yet. Organizers said that announcement is coming. Monday's announcement also teased that there will be other ways to stay connected with RAGBRAI, including a fall ride, although no details were released.
Find more information about the options available to bicyclists who had registered and paid for the 2020 here.
No announcement on inaugural Iowa's Ride
Another cross-state bicycle ride - Iowa's Ride, which was started by former RAGBRAI employees when they quit their former jobs last year - is also planning to pass through Hardin County this summer on its inaugural ride. That ride, which is traveling from east to west the week before RAGBRAI, is planning an overnight stop in Eldora. And as of Monday, the plans for the ride had not changed.
Marc Anderson, of Eldora, is one of the local volunteers who've been working to plan for the ride's stop in town. He said the last communication he received from ride organizers was an email on April 9 that said they were still optimistic Iowa's Ride could happen.
Anderson said he was told registrations had slowed in mid-March, nearly to a stop, and organizers were estimating there would be around 2,500 bicyclists instead of the cap number of 5,000.
As far as Eldora is concerned, Anderson said, volunteers will be ready no matter what Iowa's Ride decides to do.
“All of our plans are in line," he said Monday. "If the bikers are willing to do it, we’re willing to host it.
"We can make accommodations to try and keep everyone as safe as possible," he added. "We just, until we hear from Iowa’s Ride that it is canceled, we will continue to adapt our plans in hopes that we can pull this thing off this summer. But, if it’s pushed off to 2021, we can have a heck of a time then as well.”
