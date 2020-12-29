It's finally here. The first substantial snowfall of the winter. That means shovels, snow blows and most importantly snow plows will be out Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here's a reminder about what Iowa Falls and Eldora city code has to say about snow removal operations:
- IF 69.13 - All streets located within city limits have been constituted as snow routes since Oct. 1 and will remain so until April 30.
- IF 69-14 - It is unlawful to park or permit a vehicle to remain on the surface of any street during snow removal operations or before such operations have removed accumulated snow or ice from the street to each curb or shoulder edge.
- IF 70.6 - 'Snow Removal' When any vehicle is left parked in violation of a ban on parking during snow removal operations it may be impounded.
- ELD 69.13 - When snow or ice or a combination of the two has accumulated to a level of two inches or more, it is unlawful for any person to park, abandon or leave unoccupied or unattended any vehicle on the streets in the City until the traveled portion of the streets has been completely plowed.
- ELD 69.14 - The Council has designated all roads inside city limits snow routes. When conditions of snow or ice exist on the traffic surface of a snow route, it is unlawful for the driver of a vehicle to impede or block traffic. Find designated snow routes here.
- Vehicles parked illegally during snow removal operations in Iowa Falls are subject to a $40 fine. In Eldora the fine is $75 and in Ackley the fine is $10.
- Click on the city name for snow ordinances in Ackley, Alden and Hubbard.
Last year officials reminded Hardin County residents to follow snow ordinances.
