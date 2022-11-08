A report of a man pointing a gun at someone and then on himself, led Ackley Police, Iowa State Patrol, and Hardin County Sheriffs’ Deputies to a home on Second Avenue at approximately 12:30 on Tuesday.
Few details about the situation are available.
Along with the police presence, Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service Director Joan Frazier was on site. Also responding were two units from the Iowa Falls Fire and EMS. The Iowa Falls units arrived, appeared to be briefed on the situation inside the home, and then left.
Hardin County deputies did focus attention on a white vehicle parked in the driveway of the home for a short time.
This is an ongoing situation and further updates will be made as they are available.
