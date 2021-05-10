After two weeks of increased COVID-19 infection reports, the number of new cases identified in the county last week fell sharply to just six – the smallest number of new weekly cases this year. The county also saw a reduction in the number of active cases of the disease, from 73 last week, to 60 this week.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Monday morning, there had been 1,850 cases of the disease since March 2020. Of those, 1,747 people had recovered from their illness and 43 Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19. As of Saturday, no Hardin County residents were hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
COVID-19 testing also fell sharply last week, from a total of 575 test administered the week of April 24-30, to 394 tests administered May 1-7. That’s the lowest number of total tests in a one-week span since Aug. 22-28, when 226 tests were administered.
Vaccines are still being administered to Hardin County residents, but the number of residents who’ve received the shots continues to decline as demand for the vaccines wanes. A total of 360 Hardin County residents became fully vaccinated last week – either by receiving a second dose of vaccine or receiving a single-dose shot. The week before, the number of newly-vaccinated residents was 420. The county saw a high of 784 people becoming newly vaccinated during the week of April 6-12. Since then, the numbers have fallen.
As of Monday, 6,340 Hardin County residents – about 37.6 percent of the total population – had been fully inoculated against COVID-19, and another 733 people had received a first dose of vaccine.
The Hardin County school districts that publish new infection reports every week – Iowa Falls, Alden, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe – reported no new cases of COVID-19 during the week of May 1-7. AGWSR stopped publishing weekly infection reports in March. Ellsworth Community College also reported no new cases last week.
(1) comment
This is great news. I hope it’s because people are learning not to get tested when not seriously ill. Testing asymptomatic or mildly ill people does more harm than good, and ridiculously inflates the case numbers. I would be interested to know how many days of in-person learning were missed by students in our community this year because some kids’ parents felt the need to get a mild cold diagnosed- while the school blames the problem on “improper masking.” If we stop wearing masks and stop the excessive testing, would we even know there is a “pandemic?” No.
