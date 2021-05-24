The number of active infections of COVID-19 in Hardin County has fallen again this week, but the county saw an increase in the number new cases after two weeks of very low positivity.
According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Monday morning, 1,866 Hardin County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March 2020 – an increase of 11 cases since the previous Monday. Of those 1,866 total cases, 1,786 are reported as having recovered, and 44 have died – an increase of one death in the last week – leaving 36 known active infections in the county. As of May 20, no Hardin County residents were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
The drop in active infections – the number stood at 60 last Monday – is likely due to the fact that the last increase in cases was in late April. The State of Iowa automatically classifies a person as “recovered” from COVID-19 28 days after a positive test unless the state receives information that the person is still hospitalized or has not recovered. The number of new cases reported per week (on each Monday) over the last month are as follows:
- April 26: 23 cases
- May 3: 21 cases
- May 10: 6 cases
- May 17: 5 cases
- May 24: 11 cases
Hardin County residents have continued to receive COVID-19 vaccines, albeit at a slower pace than they were two months ago. Hardin County Public Health has not requested a new allotment of vaccine doses from the Iowa Department of Public Health since April.
According to data published by the state, as of Monday morning, 6,839 Hardin County residents – about 41 percent of the county’s total population – had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 504 local residents – about 3 percent of the total – had received a first dose of the vaccine. Hardin County Public Health conducted a special vaccine clinic Sunday for local residents age 12-18, who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials said there were about 40 people signed up to receive shots that day.
Vaccine doses are still available through Hardin County Public Health (via Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora), at Clinic Pharmacy and the HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls, and at NuCara Pharmacy in Ackley.
