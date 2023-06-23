This year’s New Providence Heritage Festival is also an alumni reunion.
Events begin on Friday with supper at the High Performance Livestock parking lot from 5-7 p.m. Then there will be the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss New Providence at 7 p.m. Following the crowning, area businesses have sponsored Royce Johns, a singer/songwriter out of Ankeny, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot. There will also be a food truck beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday begins bright and early with the Firemen pancake breakfast at the fire station from 7-9 a.m. Register for the 5K at the Roundhouse beginning at 7 a.m. Walkers begin at 7:30 and runners start at 8 a.m. at the round house. Main Street businesses and the Rustic Rose vendor market both begin at 8:30 a.m.
Parade lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Roundhouse with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following the parade, there will be a tractor show, face painting, bouncy house and more on Main Street. There will be kids activities including a train, corn pit, sidewalk chalk contest, bubbles and balloon animals.
Teams of six players (one female required) are encouraged to sign up for the dodgeball tournament - $30 per team – at 10:30 a.m. with the tournament starting at 11:30 at the park. Lunch will be served at the newly renovated soda fountain from 11 a.m. 1 p.m.
The afternoon continues with a kids bike rodeo (12:30 p.m.) and pedal pull contest (1 p.m.). The alumni reunion program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Roundhouse. Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at the soda fountain followed by a ribbon cutting and ice cream social at 3 p.m.
