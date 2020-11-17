Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced more stringent COVID-19 mitigation rules on Monday evening.
People gathering in public spaces indoors who are unable to social distance are now required to wear masks. The same applies for visitors and employees at state government buildings.
Indoor events are now limited to 15 people and outdoor events are limited to 30 people. This includes weddings, funerals, family gatherings and conventions, but does not apply to regular daily business.
High school, college and professional sports will be allowed to continue, but all organized adult and youth sports and activities are suspended. Only two spectators per student are allowed at high school games or events.
Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. and employees who come into contact with customers are required to wear a mask.
Elective medical procedures will be reduced by 50 percent.
Reynolds said these restrictions are in response to more than 52,000 Iowans having been infected over the last two weeks, stressing the health care system with more than 200 hospitalizations per day. She said the tendency for healthy Iowans to experience less severe symptoms has aided in the surge of cases.
"I'm afraid these mild cases have created a mindset where Iowans have become complacent," Reynolds said. "Where we've lost that sight of why it was so important to flatten the curve."
Reynolds said all measures will be reassessed in a week.
