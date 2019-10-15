Renewable World Energies - the company that owns the hydroelectric dam in Iowa Falls - will begin drawing down the level of the Iowa River in Iowa Falls in two weeks.
The draw-down was approved last week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 28, and the level will be lowered by, at most, one foot per day.
The river level is being lowered for two reasons. One is to remove a tree that lodged in one of the dam's gates earlier this year and is preventing the gate from closing entirely. The Empress riverboat was removed from the river in August this year because the water level had dropped and the dam gate couldn't be closed to bring the water level back up. The only way to remove the tree is to lower the river.
Renwable World Energies is also planning to do repair work on a hydro turbine at the dam during the river draw-down.
Jon Garton, an engineer with the DNR's m Safety Program, said Renewable World Energies's request is to keep the river level low for 30 days. Garton said the DNR's Fisheries Bureau would like the river level raised as soon as possible. Phone messages left for Renewable World Energies seeking comment on how long the work may take were not returned.
City leaders have suggested a river cleanup be conducted while water level is down, although no firm plans have been announced.
